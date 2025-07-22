Manchester United are actively pursuing Chelsea’s striker Nicolas Jackson, and TEAMtalk understands Alejandro Garnacho could move the other way in a mutually beneficial double deal, and the duo’s price tags now revealed.

The 24-year-old Senegalese forward is open to a move to Old Trafford, with Ruben Amorim now prioritising the signing of a new front man after Bryan Mbeumo’s switch was finalised.

United are looking to bring in more competition for inconsistent duo Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee. Jackson, who has scored 30 goals in 81 appearances for Chelsea since joining from Villarreal in 2023, has fallen behind Joao Pedro and Liam Delap in Chelsea’s pecking order, making him a viable target.

As TEAMtalk has consistently reported, Chelsea have maintained contact with the representatives of United’s winger Alejandro Garnacho, and that could play a role as Amorim’s side pursue Jackson.

The Blues have expressed a keen interest in bringing the 21-year-old Argentine international to Stamford Bridge, and the winger is keen on a move to London.

The mutual interest has sparked discussions of a potential swap deal, which could feasibly see Jackson and Garnacho trade places this summer.

The swap would technically be ‘separate’ as that benefits United and Chelsea with regards to PSR (Profitability and Sustainability Rules), allowing the clubs collect fees for the players.

United and Chelsea consider blockbuster swap deal

Jackson could see his minutes limited with Chelsea next summer after Enzo Maresca’s side brought in Liam Delap and Joao Pedro, with the latter especially impressive at the recent FIFA Club World Cup.

The double signing has resulted in Jackson exploring his options, and he views a switch to United as a good next step for his career, as he looks to further prove himself in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Garnacho, who has been told he can leave United after a fallout with Amorim, is an attractive prospect for Chelsea, who seek to bolster their wing options despite recent signings like Jamie Gittens.

Garnacho’s 26 goals in 144 appearances for United highlight his potential, though his inconsistency has drawn scrutiny.

Both clubs value their players around £60million (€69m / $81m), but a swap deal could minimize cash outlays, aiding PSR compliance. United’s recent signings, including Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo, have stretched their budget, making a swap appealing.

Chelsea, similarly, could benefit from offloading Jackson to fund further squad adjustments. While no formal bids have been made, internal talks are ongoing, with both players open to new challenges.

However, the deal’s complexity could pose challenges. If successful, this swap could reshape both squads, offering Jackson a fresh start at United and Garnacho a chance to shine under Maresca at Chelsea, potentially benefiting all parties involved.

Sources have also suggested that if a swap deal is achieved United could still make a move for another striker, RB Leipzig star Benjamin Sesko, which would put major doubts on the futures of Hojlund and Zirkzee.

Latest Man Utd, Chelsea news

IN FOCUS: Jackson and Garnacho, Premier League stats 24/25