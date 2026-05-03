Micky van de Ven has reportedly laid out the exact terms of a potential move to summer suitors Manchester United and Liverpool, as his exit from Tottenham Hotspur gathers pace.

With Spurs starting down the barrel of relegation to the second tier of English football for the first time in almost 50 years, thoughts remain over how many of their top stars will end up moving on.

Saturday did, however, produce a glimmer of hope for Tottenham in their survival fight, after West Ham’s heavy defeat at Brentford. It means a win at Aston Villa on Sunday evening could see Robert De Zerbi’s men jump out of the relegation zone.

But in terms of Van de Ven‘s future, it’s not looking good either way, with the Netherlands international expected to leave regardless of relegation.

While talks are due to take place between the club and the 25-year-old at the end of the season, our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, recently revealed how Van de Ven has no intention of signing a new deal in north London.

It’s common knowledge that both Man Utd and Liverpool have shown interest in the central defender, although the Anfield outfit have reportedly backed off a potential deal after it emerged that Ibrahima Konate is on the brink of penning a new contract at Anfield.

But a fresh report from Caught Offside claims to have an update on Van de Ven’s situation, including how much Tottenham want for his services and the large weekly salary he is chasing.

“Van de Ven will meet with Tottenham at the end of the season, whether they stay up or not,” the report reads.

“For now his full focus is on keeping them in the Premier League, but he’ll be aware that clubs like Liverpool and Manchester United are interested, and that could put pressure on Tottenham.”

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has actually tried to sign Van de Ven twice before at both AZ and Feyenoord, only for Spurs to eventually strike a deal with Wolfsburg three years ago.

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Van de Ven pushing for mega salary

In terms of the costs involved in United or Liverpool, the report adds that Tottenham will demand between £60-80m (€69-92m /$81m-108m) for Van de Ven’s services.

Furthermore, the Dutch defender is also looking to boost his salary from his current £90,000 per week (without bonuses) to £200k, in what would be a huge hike for a player whose level of performance has dropped significantly this season.

The report also touched on further details of any move, adding: “Both the Reds and the Red Devils are exploring the market for central defenders this summer, and Van de Ven is understood to feature on their lists after his strong form during his time in England, combined with the fact that he might be available if THFC get relegated.

“It could cost anywhere between £60-80m to prise Van de Ven out of Tottenham this summer, while his wage demands are also high – possibly as much as £200,000 per week.”

However, we understand that United and Liverpool are not the only teams actively monitoring Van de Ven’s situation, with Spanish giants Real Madrid and Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich also watching on closely.