Mourinho refuses to rule out Man Utd move for major €90m-rated target

Jose Mourinho provided a cryptic response when asked about Manchester United’s report interest in Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly.

The Senegal defender has earned a status as one of the world’s premium central defenders and while Napoli have stated they want to keep him, controversial president Aurelio De Laurentiis has suggested he could sell the player if the price is right.

A recent report claimed United had seen a £77million offer rejected for the player already, but a report in the Daily Mirror suggests Jose Mourinho could still be successful in his bid to lure the player to Old Trafford.

The report claims that Napoli could yet sell for a fee of around €90m (£79.7m) if United offer to pay a large percentage up front, though it’s suggested the deal may be stuck on hold until next summer.

Both Chelsea and Liverpool are also thought to be keen on Koulibaly, while Mourinho played questions about United’s interest with a straight bat, refusing to discuss the speculation.

“He is a Napoli player,” Mourinho told reporters.

“And I don’t speak about players from other clubs.

“I cannot answer your question. If is true, if is not true, I cannot answer to your question.

“Maybe your question is the first one about the market and maybe the next press conference I have two more questions, and maybe the next press conference I have three more.”