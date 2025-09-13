Newcastle United are now making it a priority to tie down a vital star to a new deal and avoid a repeat of the Alexander Isak saga, amid claims that even an offer worth €200m would not convince them to sell him to leading suitors Manchester City.

The Magpies were left gutted when they were eventually forced to cash in on prized asset Isak, when the Swede’s intolerable actions ultimately resulted in him getting the move he had wanted all summer, joining Liverpool in a British record £125m ( €144m, $167.5m) transfer.

However, it would seem Newcastle, fresh from the loss of their talismanic striker, now face a new battle to retain the services of a top star, with Manchester City understood to be ready to step up their quest to prize Tino Livramento away from St James’ Park.

The full-back has established himself as a regular in the England set-up in recent times, and is now regarded as one of the country’s premier full-backs, capable of playing on either flank with some distinction.

As a result, Man City are ready to step up their efforts to prise Livramento away from Tyneside in 2026, with Pep Guardiola understood to view him as their top long-term option to fill their right-back void and amid claims the player’s head had been turned by interest from the Cityzens.

In light of that, Magpies boss Eddie Howe is understood to have made it clear to club chiefs that the 22-year-old is a player that they cannot afford to lose at any cost and with the club now ready to open talks over an improved deal for the three-times capped England international.

Per Football Insider, Newcastle are now ready to do “all they possibly can” to tie him down to a long-term deal, with Howe and the Magpies hierarchy working to secure the full-back down to a lucrative contract that will keep him on Tyneside for the ‘foreseeable future’.

Indeed, such is his importance to Newcastle, that it was claimed earlier this summer that even an offer worth €200m (£165m, $225m) from City would not be enough to convince PIF to sell.

DON’T MISS ⚫⚪ Wissa v Woltemade one of 12 Prem selection battles created by summer window

Newcastle doing all they can to tie Livramento down to new deal

Explaining their desperation to keep him, journalist Pete O’Rourke explained: “Obviously, there were links during the summer window that Manchester City were eyeing up a move for Livramento.

“Now the window’s closed, you would imagine [for] Newcastle, it’s a perfect opportunity to sit down and discuss things with Livramento, and try and tie him down to a new deal.

“Newcastle will be doing everything they possibly can to try and secure his long-term future, and ensure that he stays at Newcastle for the foreseeable.”

Howe’s influence on Livramento is not lost on the player, either, and that will give Newcastle the belief that the former Chelsea man will commit to a new contract if put before him.

Speaking over the summer, the full-back stated: “The manager, I’m in constant contact with him. He has just said to keep focusing on what you’re doing now, and you’re doing so well.

“So I think having that relationship with someone who is obviously such a big figure in what I’ve done so far is an amazing thing for me.

“I’m very much focused on what I’m doing here now. I don’t know anything about that [City interest]. Being away with the [England] under-21s is my main priority. I like to stay in the moment and just focus on what I can do to help the team now.”

Howe reveals painful Isak turning point; verdict on shock Foden exit claims

Meanwhile, Howe has come clean on the moment his relationship with Isak soured and having revealed the precise moment he knew a parting of ways would be in the club’s best interests.

Elsewhere, another Newcastle gem has spoken of his ambitions to reach the very top and having come come clean on his ambitions to one day represent Real Madrid.

Down at the Etihad, a well-known broadcaster has explained why Manchester City should ‘let Phil Foden go’, though TEAMtalk explains why such a transfer would be a puzzling decision.

Test your knowledge on Newcastle’s biggest sales down the years