Rangers are on the cusp of finalising the £4m signing of Vanja Dragojevic and could unveil the player in the coming hours, while talks are also progressing over a second midfield capture, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk.

Rangers‘ efforts to rebuild their midfield are progressing steadily, with several key pieces of business now at advanced stages. Positive updates have emerged on both incoming and outgoing transfers as the club looks to strengthen its options in the centre of the park.

The signing of Dragojevic from Partizan Belgrade is effectively complete, with the deal agreed at a fee of £4m (€4.7m, $5.4m) as sources revealed last week.

Only minor details remain to be finalised before the announcement can be made. However, Rangers are currently awaiting visa confirmation for the player, which is the final administrative step required.

Dragojevic has already undergone his medical in Glasgow, and the club expects this hurdle to be cleared without significant delay, paving the way for an official unveiling, potentially later on Tuesday if the paperwork is cleared.

On the outgoing front, talks with Villarreal over a move for Nicolas Raskin remain positive and ongoing.

A fee of around €20m (£17m, $23m) plus add-ons is still under discussion, and a successful conclusion to these negotiations would provide Rangers with valuable funds, paving the way for another exciting signing…

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Rangers also closing on deal for Tromso midfielder

Rangers continue to hold talks with Tromso for Jens Hjerto-Dahl.

As we have previously reported, the Norwegian midfielder has made it clear that he only wants to join Rangers and is willing to wait, a stance that should aid negotiations.

A deal close to €6m (£5.1m, $7m) is the current focus, though the club has indicated that any sales, especially the potential Raskin and Mohamed Diomande transfers, will help fund this and other incomings.

This approach allows Rangers to manage their finances effectively while targeting players who fit their tactical needs and the club’s model.

Overall, these updates highlight a working strategy from the Ibrox side.

Securing Dragojevic at a reasonable fee and maintaining momentum on the Hjerto-Dahl pursuit, backed by potential sales, positions the club well for a squad that looks exciting and capable of challenging.

Visa confirmation will arrive soon, and any further progress on sales as the midfield rebuild continues to take shape ahead of the new campaign.

Additional additions in the side areas are also sought and will be the next focus for Derek McInnes and his side.

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