Liverpool lauded for deal they’ve just made for ‘one of the best in the world’

A deal Liverpool recently made with ‘one of the best in the world’ has been lauded by former Reds man, Brad Friedel, though the American has voiced startling concerns about another star at Anfield.

Friedel was on Liverpool’s books between 1997-2000 before going on to become a mainstay between the sticks for Blackburn Rovers, Aston Villa and Tottenham.

Friedel knows a thing or two about top-level goalkeeping in the Premier League, and when speaking to the Liverpool Echo, he hailed Liverpool’s recent decision to trigger Alisson Becker’s one-year extension.

The Brazilian, 33, was tracking to become a free agent at season’s end, but is now contracted for the 2026/27 campaign too.

Alisson has struggled with injuries this term and doubts over his once-pristine distribution have crept in. Nevertheless, Friedel is adamant Liverpool made the right call extending Alisson’s stay when casting doubt over Giorgi Mamardashvili’s readiness to become the No 1.

“What a goalkeeper,” began Friedel. “[Alisson is] a fantastic talent and one of the best in the world, without any question.

“I’m very happy this [one-year extension] was triggered as Alisson is going to be very hard to replace as such an outstanding person to have behind any defence.

“Yes there has been some injuries and he has missed games, but, being such a top goalkeeper, you want to have him with you for as long as possible.

“Yes, the club do need to start scouting, if they haven’t already, for a new No.1, when Alisson does depart, but for now, he is firmly my No.1 for the Liverpool.”

Friedel claiming Liverpool ‘need to start scouting’ for a new starting goalkeeper ahead of Alisson’s eventual exit points to a lack of belief in Mamardashvili.

The giant Georgian has deputised for Alisson during his numerous injury absences this term. He’s kept just three clean sheets in 13 appearances so far, though in truth, it’s perhaps the wrong time to judge Mamardashvili given the team’s wider and staggering struggles this term.

In any case, Friedel went on to state there’s more question marks than answers right now as far as Mamardashvili is concerned.

“How good Mamardashvili can be is a difficult one to answer as we haven’t seen a lot of Giorgi and what we have, it’s going to take time for sure,” continued Friedel.

“How good can he be? Well, the main thing is how you deal with mistakes you make?

“Can you bounce back quickly and learn from them? How can you deal with playing many Premier League games on the bounce? Can you deal with playing Champions League football?

“These are so important for a goalkeeper now, to show you can play well consistently.”

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