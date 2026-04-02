New Tottenham Hotspur manager Roberto De Zerbi is now understood to be confident of bringing in a currently unattached World Cup-winning legend to boost his coaching staff at N17, while separate reports have also listed three transfer targets the Italian will look to sign this summer.

The north London outfit are hoping the appointment of the 46-year-old De Zerbi can spark their increasingly desperate season into life. Currently winless in the Premier League since December 28, their alarming run of just five points across a 13-game spell has seen Tottenham tumble into the relegation conversation – and they now sit just a point clear of West Ham in 18th.

While we understand the arrival of De Zerbi has been welcomed by Tottenham’s leadership team, comprising defenders Micky van de Ven, Cristian Romero and playmaker James Maddison, the club will need to see instant results on the pitch as they look to avoid the ignominy of becoming the first Spurs side to suffer relegation in 49 years.

Having leaked a woeful 20 goals across Igor Tudor’s ill-fated seven-game spell, Tottenham’s defensive frailties have been badly exposed in recent weeks – and it is that area that De Zerbi is focusing on restoring first, knowing that by keeping things tight at the back will always stand you in good stead.

To further those chances, Italian newspaper Tuttosport claims De Zerbi wants to bring in Italian legend Alessandro Nesta into his coaching team, with the 50-year-old regarded as one of his country’s greatest defenders of all time.

Since his retirement, Nesta has embarked on a management career around some lesser lights in Italy, his last role ending last year after he failed to keep Monza in Serie A.

Currently unattached, but seen as a specialist defensive coach, it’s reported that De Zerbi wants to bring in Nesta to help instil new ideas and belief into the Spurs rearguard in an effort to gain an additional helping hand in the battle to beat the drop.

Nesta is currently thought to be ready to accept De Zerbi’s offer to become his assistant manager, having spent close to a year out of the game, and will hope to arrive in north London as soon as possible, subject to the usual work-permit protocols.

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De Zerbi identifies three transfer targets

While much of Tottenham’s transfer business this summer will depend entirely on what division the club finds itself in, that has not stopped a number of outlets from speculating on several players they believe the new Spurs manager has already targeted ahead of the summer window.

And according to a report on Wednesday, De Zerbi ‘remains a huge fan’ of Brighton goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen from his time at the Amex, and the goalkeeper could resultantly arrive at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this summer.

Spurs are keen to offload Guglielmo Vicario, who has reportedly said ‘yes’ to joining a Serie A giant.

Such a move would make room for Verbruggen to arrive as De Zerbi’s new No 1. However, it’s understood that Spurs will face competition from Bayern Munich for the Dutchman.

TEAMtalk sources exclusively revealed back in December that Spurs are making checks on the shot-stopper ahead of a potential 2026 move.

In addition, it was claimed on Wednesday morning that De Zerbi could initiate shock talks for a former Arsenal attacker, who has scored a staggering 367 career goals, with the veteran star backed to become a big star at Spurs despite his advancing years.

Reports in the Italian press claim De Zerbi has also urged Spurs to bid for Juventus skipper Manuel Locatelli once the transfer window reopens.

The midfielder has long been linked with a Premier League switch, having rejected Arsenal to sign for Juve in August 2021.

Tottenham brushed aside for top Italian defender; how relegation would impact wages

Meanwhile, Liverpool have reportedly overtaken Tottenham in the chase for an elite Juventus defender, after it was revealed the enticing fee the Brazilian star will be available for this summer.

In other news, Liverpool chiefs are also reported to have ‘discussed’ a sensational raid on Tottenham for a £52m-rated ‘mega talent’ yet to see a minute’s action for the north London side.

Elsewhere, sources have explained in detail how relegation would affect Tottenham’s multi-millionaire squad and their weekly wages.

And perhaps, surprisingly, we can reveal that Spurs are protected by relegation clauses across all the first-team squad’s contracts, with TEAMtalk able to confirm that significant salary reductions would be triggered if the club were to drop out of the Premier League.