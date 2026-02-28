Real Madrid tipped to sign Liverpool’s ‘best player’ as Tottenham star cancels talks to join Los Blancos

Real Madrid are being linked with Dominik Szoboszlai and Micky van de Ven

Real Madrid are once again being heavily linked with Liverpool man Dominik Szoboszlai, while they’ve reportedly received a boost as they look to sign a standout Tottenham star.

Los Blancos have endured a disappointing season by their standards, but they remain in the LaLiga title race, trailing leaders Barcelona by one point, and will face Manchester City in the Champions League Round of 16.

It appears unlikely that interim manager Alvaro Arbeloa will stay next season, but amid the managerial uncertainty, Real Madrid are still doing their due diligence on transfer targets for the summer.

Real Madrid backed to complete Liverpool raid

Real Madrid are reportedly admirers of Liverpool playmaker Szoboszlai, and now an ex-Everton CEO has backed the LaLiga giants to lure him from Anfield.

Hungary manager Marco Rossi has publicly said that Szoboszlai’s “dream” is to play for Real Madrid, and that admission has only increased the speculation.

The dynamic midfielder has scored four goals and given two assists in 25 Premier League matches and has found the back of the net four times and registered four assists in eight Champions League games for Liverpool this season.

He has also played as a right-back when required, highlighting his importance to Arne Slot’s side.

But according to former Everton CEO Keith Wyness, Liverpool should be concerned about Real Madrid’s interest in Szoboszlai.

“He’s the best player in the squad, first name on the team sheet,” Wyness told Football Insider.

“And it was Marco Rossi, think, his Hungarian national team manager, who said that his dream was to play for Real Madrid. And I think he could actually do that.

“I think he showed you enough that Madrid could be interested. And I think that could be something that Liverpool have to watch for at the end of the season.

“Look, you know, there’s form for Real Madrid taking Liverpool players, as we know. And I think Szoboszlai could be one of those that could well be eyeing up a move down there.”

These claims do need to be taken with a pinch of salt, however.

Sources have indicated to TEAMtalk previously that Liverpool not only intend not to sell Szoboszlai, but they are also confident of tying him down to a bumper contract that’ll keep him at Anfield for the long-term.

Tottenham star prioritising Real Madrid switch

Meanwhile, one player we can confirm is on Real Madrid’s summer shortlist is Micky van de Ven, and according to the latest reports coming out of the Spanish press, they stand a strong chance of signing the centre-back.

Spurs have had a dismal season and find themselves in a relegation dog fight, sitting 16th in the Premier League table and just four points above the drop zone.

They’re at risk of losing a number of key players this summer but Van de Ven is perhaps the most in demand, with sources confirming interest from Real Madrid, Manchester United and Liverpool, among others.

And now, according to Spanish outlet Defensa Central, Van de Ven is ‘waiting for a call from Real Madrid’.

The Real Madrid-centric news outlet has reported that Van de Ven does not want to renew his contract at Tottenham because he wants to move to the Bernabeu.

We have previously reported how Van de Ven’s contract talks have indeed been shelved, but it’s more because Spurs are focusing on trying to avoid relegation, and intend to revisit the situation at the season’s end.

A lot of Defensa Central’s reports are speculative, but there is truth to the claims that Real Madrid could make a move for Van de Ven this summer.

He is certainly a player to keep a close eye on.

Real Madrid targeting Swedish sensation

In other news, Real Madrid are interested in signing Hugo Larsson from Eintracht Frankfurt, per reports.

It’s claimed that Eintracht want €65million (£57m, $77m) for the 21-year-old Sweden international midfielder.

The 21-year-old has established himself as one of the best young midfielders in Europe, with his nine goals and seven assists in 110 appearances for Eintracht underlining his quality.

Fussball Daten has noted: ‘In Spain, Real Madrid have identified Larsson as a top candidate for their next-generation midfield overhaul.

‘Given the age of some of their stars, his profile as a versatile midfielder fits perfectly into [Madrid president] Florentino Perez’s long-term vision.’

