Following confirmation that Jurgen Klopp is high on Real Madrid’s wishlist for a new manager and that the German is considering taking on the role, a report claims he has given the club a list of six players he would like to sign this summer, with another five stars in danger of being forced out of the Bernabeu.

The 58-year-old departed Liverpool after close to nine years at the helm in May 2024, hinting at the time that the Reds would be his last managerial role in club football. And while he has since become Red Bull’s Global Head of Soccer, Klopp is now being strongly linked with the Real Madrid job, which this week became vacant when Xabi Alonso was brutally axed after just eight months in charge.

Indeed, Klopp has already been installed as favourite to take the job, fuelled by claims made by Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg that the former Reds boss is ‘fascinated’ by the role and ‘seriously tempted’ to take up their offer.

Now, with speculation that Klopp will be the next man at the helm going into overdrive, reports in Spain have already started speculating on what a Klopp side at the Bernabeu would look like.

As a result, reports in Spain claim that Klopp ‘demands many changes’ if he is to arrive at Real Madrid and wants ‘the addition of two new faces’ at centre-back.

And it’s claimed that Klopp wants Bayern Munich defender Dayot Upamecano as one of those, though his second, in Marc Guehi, has already been taken off the table with the England defender on the cusp of signing for Manchester City in a £20m deal worth £300,000 a week.

Klopp would also like to improve at left-back, with Bournemouth’s Alex Jimenez targeted, while he would also like at least one new central midfielder, with both Newcastle’s Bruno Guimaraes and Angelo Stiller of Stuttgart on his wishlist.

In attack, it’s reported Klopp would like a new right-winger, with the addition of Borussia Dortmund’s Karim Adeyemi recommended.

However, there will also be departures, too, with five players said to be on ‘thin ice’ at the Bernabeu.

With many changes expected in the squad, it’s reported that the German has already decided Ferland Mendy and David Alaba will pack their bags, while in midfield, Eduardo Camavinga and Dani Ceballos are two more players for whom it’s claimed ‘patience has run out’.

Former Manchester City man Brahim Diaz is another reportedly on the chopping block should Klopp come in as manager.

Why Real Madrid want Jurgen Klopp as manager revealed

With regards Klopp, sources can confirm that Florentino Perez and his board feel they need to appoint someone capable of managing their star names – and that will be a crucial factor in their next appointment.

Klopp fits that profile, and we are informed that intermediaries have been made aware of the interest, with due diligence underway.

Perez and other members of Madrid’s hierarchy also quickly realised within weeks of Alonso’s arrival, that there were issues.

That is the reason Perez and his hierarchy decided a quick exit in January was needed to allow them to assess their options.

As for Klopp, the former Liverpool chief is very happy in his role as chief of Red Bull, but it is believed that taking charge of one of Spain’s big two – Madrid and Barcelona- is something he has always desired.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Fabrizio Romano confirmed: “There are people inside Real Madrid who really appreciate Klopp.

“The first step must be Klopp deciding he wants to return to coaching. If he does that publicly, then yes, he would be an option for Real Madrid in the summer.

At the moment, Klopp remains focused on his role at Red Bull and has said clearly that the Xabi Alonso situation is not linked to him.”

Per Plettenberg, writing on X earlier this week: ‘Jurgen Klopp is a candidate for the head coach position at Real Madrid, should the club decide to appoint a new manager in the summer. As revealed on 11 December and confirmed again.

Understand despite Klopp’s long-term contract with Red Bull and his strong identification with the Red Bull project, Real Madrid hold a major appeal for him. If Real were to make a serious move, Klopp would give it serious consideration.’

In a follow-up post on Thursday, Plettenberg revealed the German’s strong thoughts on a return to management.

He posted: ‘Jurgen Klopp is seriously considering a return as head coach should Real Madrid make a concrete move for the summer, as exclusively revealed. Real Madrid have always fascinated him.

‘He is happy at Red Bull and has a strong identification with the Red Bull project, but there are at least two projects for which he would return if EVERYTHING fits: Real Madrid and the German national team. Klopp and Real Madrid – one to watch for summer 2026.’

