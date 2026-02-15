Manchester United are interested in Real Madrid winger Rodrygo and will stand a chance of signing him if Jurgen Klopp is appointed Los Blancos manager, according to a shock report.

Former Liverpool boss Klopp has been heavily linked with the Real Madrid job since Xabi Alonso’s sacking, and he is the Bookies’ favourite to take charge next season.

Alvaro Arbeloa is unlikely to stay after his interim spell in charge, and despite Klopp playing down a potential return to club management, he is considered a leading contender along with other big names.

According to journalist Ekrem Konur, cited by Spanish outlet Defensa Central, Klopp will ‘initiate a major squad overhaul’ if he takes charge of Real Madrid, and he’d be willing to ‘sacrifice’ Brazilian winger Rodrygo.

The 25-year-old has been heavily linked with moves away from the Bernabeu over the past year, and the report claims United are ‘prepared to make a strong bid’ to sign him.

Rodrygo intends to stay with Real Madrid, but his stance could change if he doesn’t play consistently for the remainder of the season – and indeed if Klopp is appointed and decides to sell him, as suggested.

Rodrygo has notched 71 goals and 57 goals in 296 appearances for Real Madrid since joining in 2019, but this season, he’s started just six LaLiga matches after falling down the pecking order.

There is no doubt that Real Madrid want to appoint Klopp. TEAMtalk insider Graeme Bailey revealed in January that he is viewed as someone capable of managing their star names – a top priority for the LaLiga giants.

And while Klopp insists that he is happy in his role with Red Bull, it is believed taking charge of one of Spain’s big two – Madrid and Barcelona, is something he has always desired.

However, the reality is that it is too early to be speculating over what his transfer plans could be.

Rodrygo could well be available in the summer, but he is likely to wait and see what his playing time under a new manager could look like.

In any case, it’s unlikely that United would pay a big sum to sign him, when their priority for the summer transfer window is to strengthen their midfield.

Transfermarkt estimate Rodygo’s valuation to be €60million (£52m / $71m), but with his contract running until 2028 and plenty of clubs interested, it’s likely Real Madrid would demand more than that figure.

The Red Devils already have some excellent versatile attacking options in Amad Diallo, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha who can all play on the wing, and Rodrygo joining would risk limiting some of their game time.

A more likely Premier League destination for Rodrygo could be Liverpool, with Mo Salah potentially leaving at the season’s end.

Meanwhile, Liverpool star Dominik Szoboszlai has always dreamt of joining Real Madrid, according to a bombshell admission from his Hungary national team manager, Marco Rossi.

The playmaker has been linked with Los Blancos in the past and Rose suggests he would jump at the chance to join should the opportunity arise.

In other news, Real Madrid, Liverpool and Arsenal are considered the frontrunners to sign AZ Alkmaar sensation Kees Smit this summer, per reports.

Bayern Munich have also been linked with the 20-year-old midfielder, but are currently unlikely to make a move. Smit is valued at around €60million (£52m / $71m) by AZ.

