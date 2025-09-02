Alexander Isak's exit at Newcastle has not gone down well with their supporters

Confirmation of Alexander Isak’s British record move from Newcastle to Liverpool has been hijacked by angry Toon supporters, who have been quick to condone the player’s actions in forcing through the transfer and with a warning to the Merseysiders that he could do the same to them in the years to come.

The Premier League champions shattered the all-time British transfer fee twice over the summer window, with their signing of Isak from Newcastle narrowly beating the deadline and bringing to an end one of the longest-running and most acrimonious transfers in recent times.

The Swede has joined Liverpool on a six-year deal, with the Merseysiders eventually striking a deal worth a flat £125m. Eddie Howe’s side have already spent that money, signing Nick Woltemade and Yoane Wissa in his place.

However, it is the departure of Isak that has left a bitter taste with Magpies fans, and after the club issued a short 37-word statement to confirm his exit, their fans did not waste any time in taking to social media to hit out at the player for his actions and permanently staining his St James’ Park legacy.

The statement simply read: “Newcastle United can announce the sale of striker Alexander Isak to Liverpool for a significant British record transfer fee.

“The Sweden international joined the Magpies from Real Sociedad in 2022 and made 109 appearances in all competitions.”

Reacting to that post, The Atmosphere is Electric took to X to state: ‘Hope he flops… Players need to learn, they are not bigger than the clubs. Glad you held out for a British transfer fee. Shame you couldn’t have let him rot in the reserves to teach him a lesson.’

However, Magpies fans were quick to turn on the Swede, with EBfromthe13 stating: ‘I reckon that’s 37 words too many for this greedy ****, hope the rest of his career is short and miserable.’

Reacting to the short statement, NSpares added: ‘Superb work. Utter rat. More dignity than he deserved.’

Manlikefola added: ‘Love the announcement, no thanks and best wishes bla bla. **** off, rat.’

Meanwhile, ToonMouthTyne replied: ‘A statement of few words for a man of few morals.’

Some supporters, meanwhile, believe Isak will do the same thing to Liverpool as he did to Newcastle somewhere down the line.

‘Can’t wait for him to do the same thing to Liverpool,’ Anthslife chimed, while Mcech3 added: ‘In 2yrs to come you be calling him names when he forces his way to Madrid…’

DON’T MISS ➡️ Alexander Isak explains why he ditched Newcastle and chose Liverpool after record-breaking transfer confirmed

Newcastle fans hijack Liverpool’s Isak announcement post

As Newcastle were announcing Isak’s departure, Liverpool were confirming it with several social media videos and posts of their own.

Understandably, some Newcastle fans were quick to make their feelings clear to Arne Slot’s side.

In relation to Isak signing a six-year deal at Anfield, FuelledSteve quipped: ‘Missed opportunity here. Should’ve followed it up with “On a 6-year deal… if he fancies it.’

EcoScientist23, meanwhile, was happy to bid good riddance to the 25-year-old striker: ‘He’s a Diva. Let LFC deal with the drama queen. He might be able to kick a ball, but his attitude stinks. Won’t be long before he’s spitting the dummy and throwing a tantrum over at Anfield.’

FrancisChipp agreed, adding: ‘What an awful person he is.’

Elsewhere, MaxbScott took a more diplomatic view of things and feels Newcastle can be stronger for the summer signings they have made under Eddie Howe.

‘It’s a pity the club and fans have been in such a dreadful, extended transfer saga. But Woltemade, Elanga and Wissa in particular is very good business. And they will, categorically, become better players under Eddie Howe. I’m convinced the future is still so bright for Newcastle.’

It wasn’t just Newcastle fans, though, hitting out at the player, with a fan calling himself ManCityhardcore labelling Isak the ‘most toxic player in Premier League history’.

They commented: ‘Congratulations, he is the most toxic player in Premier League history. His legacy as a player will be remembered as an ungrateful and greedy player. We stand by all the Newcastle fans – it’s been a tough window.’

READ NEXT ➡️ Liverpool told Alexander Isak signing will anger Reds star with ‘strange situation’ causing issues

Is Isak worth £125m? A look at his G/A record over the last five seasons