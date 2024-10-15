Next England manager: Tuchel told job is his as major promise spells disaster for Man Utd plan

Thomas Tuchel is now in advanced talks with the FA to become the 20th man to take charge of the national team and lead them into the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The job is of interest to the German and sources say he believes he could deliver the country’s first World Cup since 1966.

The former Chelsea boss was officially approached by the FA for a conversation 48 hours ago and made it clear he would be interested in talks. Manchester United also had him on the radar but as things stand the England job is in the hands of Tuchel, with sources saying it is his to lose.

As TEAMtalk previously reported, Pep Guardiola is wanted by England to manage the side and seen as a dream appointment but moving him from Manchester City is very difficult. The Spaniard would also be unlikely to leave before next summer as he wants to see out the season.

The exciting part for England fans is sources are saying that the former Bayern Munich man believes the current crop of players are capable of delivering the World Cup in 2026 and he is confident he could bring the trophy back due to his tournament success previously.

Tuchel has overseen a winning Champions League campaign whilst at Chelsea and is adept at leading sides to the latter stages of competition. The FA want to see a winner take the reins next and the 51-year-old is seen as an ideal candidate to finally get this squad of players over the line.

Gareth Southgate left his post after Euro 2024 and although Lee Carsley took interim charge, he is not in the running and is expected to return to his post as the manager of the Under-21 squad.

One of the major aims is to avoid having another Golden Generation fall short and The FA have made it clear the next appointment must give them the best chance of lifting a trophy.

The potential news of Tuchel becoming the next England manager will certainly come as a blow to Manchester United’s plans of the German replacing the under-pressure Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford.

Tuchel latest spells disaster for Man Utd

Ten Hag remains under serious pressure despite so far appearing to have made it through the international break unscathed.

TEAMtalk understands the next two matches – against Brentford in the Premier League and Fenerbahce in the Europa League – will prove pivotal in determining whether the Dutchman is shown the door.

When rumours of Tuchel potentially taking the reins with England first arose, The Independent suggested those discussions may have been a smokescreen.

Indeed, they claimed Tuchel’s camp were using the threat of taking the England job as a method to force Man Utd’s hand.

However, with Tuchel now in official talks with the FA and TEAMtalk able to confirm negotiations are progressing quickly, Man Utd must act fast if they’re to divert Tuchel away from Wembley and up to Old Trafford.

