Quinten Timber was wanted by West Ham and Nottingham Forest before agreeing a move to Marseille

TEAMtalk understands that Feyenoord star Quinten Timber has turned down approaches from a number of Premier League clubs before giving the green light to a move to Marseille.

The eight-times capped Netherlands international midfielder has been on the radar of several English sides throughout the January window, with West Ham, Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace all making concrete enquiries as they looked to bolster their midfield options.

Sources indicate that all three clubs held discussions with Timber and his camp, though it was Marseille who pushed hardest for the 22‑year‑old.

There was also some interest from Everton, Fulham and Brentford, who explored the possibility of bringing the dynamic midfielder across the North Sea, where his brother, Jurrien, has become a stand-out performer with Arsenal.

However, Timber made it clear that his preference was to continue his development on the continent rather than make the jump to the Premier League at this stage of his career.

Marseille, who have been tracking Timber for months, moved decisively once it became clear he was open to a switch.

The Ligue 1 side are believed to have presented a long‑term plan centred around regular minutes and a key role in their midfield rebuild – a proposal that ultimately won Timber over.

The bargain €4.5m (£4m, $5.5m) deal – the player falls out of contract at the Rotterdam club in the summer, hence the bargain fee – is now expected to be completed imminently, with only final formalities left before the Dutchman is unveiled at the Stade Velodrome.

Timber is set to be one of a major double coup for Marseille as they close on a deal for Arsenal starlet Ethan Nwaneri.

