Zlatan Ibrahimovic issues response to rumours of return to Europe
Former Sweden striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has hinted he is staying at Los Angeles Galaxy amid speculation about his future.
The 37-year-old has been linked with a move back to Europe with former club AC Milan, and was even linked with a return to Manchester United at one point.
But Ibrahimovic has released a video – which highlights various reports from the media suggesting he could leave the MLS club – on social media with the caption: “MLZ Im not done with you yet.”
Ibrahimovic scored 22 goals for the Galaxy after joining the club from Manchester United in March.
MLZ Im not done with you yet pic.twitter.com/1F68siOV16
— Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) December 17, 2018