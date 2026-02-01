Tottenham hold ‘discussions’ with Real Madrid winger and learn transfer fee for January move

Tottenham Hotspur have been made aware of the transfer fee that they need to pay to Real Madrid to bring one of their long-serving wingers to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium before the winter window closes on Monday, according to a report.

On January 30, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported that Tottenham are keen on a deal for Diaz in the middle of the season. Sources have told us that Spurs, who won the Europa League last season, have had ‘conversations’ and have held ‘discussions’ with the Morocco international winger’s camp.

Sources in Spain told us at the time that “nothing is impossible” regarding Real Madrid sanctioning an exit before Monday’s transfer deadline.

We understand that Aston Villa, Newcastle United and Como have already contacted the camp of Diaz and have told them that they are keen on securing his services this month.

Diaz has been on the books of Madrid since January 2019 and is under contract at the Spanish and European giants until the summer of 2027.

It has now been reported that Madrid have set a price for Diaz.

According to CaughtOffSide, if Tottenham, or any other side for that matter, are to sign the 26-year-old former Manchester City player before Monday’s deadline, then they will have to pay €60million (£51m, $71.1m).

Real Madrid must KEEP Brahim Diaz

Diaz has never been a regular in the Madrid starting line-up, and that is not going to change anytime soon.

The likes of Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo and Franco Mastantuono are ahead of Diaz in the pecking order.

However, Madrid need to keep Diaz for the rest of the season and must not sell him now.

Los Blancos could win LaLiga and/or the Champions League this season, and manager Alvaro Arbeloa needs a strong squad.

Diaz may have made only three starts in LaLiga and just one start in the Champions League for Madrid so far this season, but he has always been a valuable option to have in their squad, as a substitute.

