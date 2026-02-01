Fabrizio Romano reveals if Bruno Fernandes wants to leave Man Utd for Real Madrid NOW: ‘Trust me’

Fabrizio Romano has revealed whether Bruno Fernandes has offered himself to Real Madrid and wants to leave Manchester United for the Spanish giants before the winter transfer window closes on Monday.

Fernandes is under contract at Man Utd until the summer of 2027, with an option for another year, but there have been suggestions that the Portugal international attacking midfielder will leave at the end of the season.

The Sun and The i Paper have reported that some at Man Utd believe that Fernandes has had enough and will move on, with the Premier League club still failing to recapture their glory days.

Interest in Fernandes from clubs in the Saudi Pro League remains, after the Man Utd midfielder himself revealed that they have tried to sign him in the past.

There have been rumours in Spain in recent days about Fernandes being willing to move to Real Madrid and has offered himself to the Spanish and European giants.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has dismissed those rumours and has made it clear that Fernandes is keen on staying part of Man Utd interim manager Michael Carrick’s side for the rest of the season.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Bruno Fernandes. There were some reports around on Bruno Fernandes offering himself to Real Madrid.

“Forget about that. Not true. This is not happening. Absolutely not happening.

“Why? Because Bruno never offered himself to Real Madrid. That story was completely fake.

“So, Bruno is fully focused on United. Nothing is happening in January.

“Then in the summer we will see because I am sure from Saudi they will return for Bruno Fernandes.

“But let’s see because at the moment Bruno is not entertaining conversations.

“It’s just interest from Saudi, but Bruno’s focus is completely on Manchester United.

“So, from Saudi they wanted him in the last three years, but that’s it.

“They didn’t send any fresh proposal and Bruno already said no several times.

“So, in the summer, we will see if they will return, but with Real Madrid, Bruno never offered himself to Real Madrid.

“Trust me, I don’t know where this story was coming from, but it’s not happening.”

