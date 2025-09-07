‘Fearless’ winger ‘unhappy’ as Tottenham rejection haunting him already

A Real Madrid winger who turned down the chance to join Tottenham Hotspur and work under Thomas Frank is not happy at the moment, according to a report in Spain, as TEAMtalk analyses whether a move to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium could happen in the January transfer window.

Tottenham won the Europa League under then-manager Ange Postecoglou last season and are aiming to finish in the Premier League top four in the 2025/26 campaign under Thomas Frank. Tottenham will also play in the Champions League this season, and the north London club will be determined to make an impact in Europe’s premier club competition.

Spurs were busy in the summer transfer window, signing the likes of Mohammed Kudus and Joao Palhinha, among others.

Tottenham also secured the services of Xavi Simons from RB Leipzig in the final days of the summer transfer window.

It came after Tottenham were turned down by Real Madrid winger Brahim Diaz, according to the Spanish media.

Tottenham ‘contacted Brahim Diaz’s inner circle’ and offered the Morocco international winger a five-year contract with a salary more than he gets at Real Madrid.

Newcastle United were also keen on the former Manchester City winger, but he turned rejected both the Magpies and Spurs to stay at Real Madrid.

It has now emerged that ‘Díaz is unhappy with his situation at Real Madrid’, according to Fichajes.

The 26-year-old reportedly does not understand why Franco Mastantuono is getting more playing time than him at Madrid under manager Xabi Alonso.

Diaz, who was once described as “fearless” by Real Madrid legend Zinedine Zidane, has made one start and two substitute appearances in LaLiga this season, while he played only 103 minutes for Los Blancos at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

Mastantuono, who is only 18 and joined Madrid from River Plate in mid-August, has made two starts and one substitute appearance in LaLiga for the Spanish and European powerhouse this campaign.

According to the report, Diaz, who can also operate as an attacking midfielder, is ‘already considering the possibility of entertaining offers’ in the January transfer window if he fails to play regularly for Real Madrid in the coming months.

DON’T MISS: ⚪️ Ranking Daniel Levy’s top 10 BEST and WORST Tottenham signings

Brahim Diaz unlikely to leave Real Madrid in January

Fichajes is not one of the most reliable media outlets, so the claim that Diaz is unhappy and could leave Real Madrid in the January transfer window has to be taken with a pinch of salt.

E-Noticies reported last month that Diaz is set to sign a new contract with Real Madrid until 2031.

That particular claim backed trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano’s revelation on August 3 that Diaz’s ‘new contract’ is ‘almost ready’.

Romano reported at the time that the Moroccan star had ‘accepted all conditions of the new contract’.

The Italian transfer guru reiterated his stance on his YouTube channel this week.

It is hard to see Diaz look for a move in the middle of the season after signing a new deal.

Real Madrid themselves are not going to sell an important player in the January transfer window, with Los Blancos aiming to win LaLiga and the Champions League this season.

Diaz has never been assured of playing week in and week out for Real Madrid, and that he turned down the chance to join Tottenham or Newcastle in the summer transfer window indicates that he is well aware of his status at the Santiago Bernabeu and is happy with it.

Latest Tottenham news: Fabio Paratici update, Rodrygo price set

The return of Fabio Paratici to Tottenham is in doubt following Daniel Levy’s exit from last season’s Europa League winners.

Tottenham have exploded in the race for a star player, who could be the missing link in Thomas Frank’s team.

Real Madrid have named their price for Rodrygo, who was the subject of interest from Tottenham in the summer transfer window.

POLL: Where will Tottenham finish in the Prem in Thomas Frank’s first season in charge?