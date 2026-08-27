Nott’m Forest reach decision on selling Neco Williams to Tottenham after De Zerbi request

Nottingham Forest have reportedly reached a decision over whether they are willing to part company with Neco Williams before the summer transfer window closes, amid strong interest from Tottenham Hotspur.

Spurs and Forest have previous when it comes to former’s failed efforts to sign Morgan Gibbs-White last summer, after City Ground chief Evangelos Marinakis refused to sell, despite the England international’s release clause having been triggered.

Forest themselves have shown interest on a raid on Tottenham this summer for wantaway Swedish midfielder Lucas Bergvall, only for Roberto De Zerbi to insist the 20-year-old remains a key part of his plans. Indeed, Bergvall has started both of Spurs’ games so far this season.

While there has been some mention of a potential swap deal involving Gibbs-White heading to north London and Bergvall, plus a significant sum heading the other way, Forest’s stance on selling their skipper has remained steadfast throughout.

However, it’s another City Ground star who has been the subject of Spurs links of late, with full-back Neco Williams emerging as a major target for De Zerbi, who wants the player on board.

Tottenham are in need of greater left-back depth after selling the versatile Djed Spence, while injury-prone Destiny Udogie struggles to string games together and free agent signing Andy Robertson is now 32.

Williams has been a key part of Forest’s progress in recent seasons, and is expected to play a pivotal role under Oliver Glasner moving forward. That’s not stopping Spurs laying down a marker for a potential move before deadline day, though.

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Tottenham chances of signing Williams assessed

After BBC senior football correspondent Sami Mokbel confirmed that Spurs were hunting a late window swoop for Williams, a source at Football Insider has now doubled down on that interest.

Indeed, they told Football Insider: “Neco Williams is a player who is very highly thought of at Tottenham.

“Whether or not Nottingham Forest would be willing to sell is a different question, but Tottenham have spent a lot of money this summer, and they could look to tempt Forest.

“The problem is, I don’t expect Forest will be willing to sell, so it might be very difficult for Tottenham or any other club to do a deal.

“Williams has been an important part of everything they’ve done over the last couple of seasons, and it looks like he’s going to play a big role for them again under the new manager.

“We know how the owner there can be as well, if he doesn’t want to sell, then there’s almost no way of doing a deal.

“So Forest will be doing everything they can to keep their best players at the club, especially this late in the transfer window, and Williams is certainly one of those.”

Football Insider have now followed up on those comments and state that Forest are making it abundantly clear to suitors that the Wales international is not for sale at any price.

The news will not only come as a blow to Spurs, but to Man Utd too, with the Red Devils also heavily tipped to sign the former Liverpool star to provide stronger competition for Luke Shaw.

Indeed, it leaves both clubs potentially turning to other targets before the window slams shut.

Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Aston Villa stalwart Emi Martinez has given the green light to his next move, amid confirmed Chelsea and Tottenham interest.

Elsewhere, Man Utd are being tipped to rival Spurs and Italian side Fiorentina for the signing of an impressive Bundesliga striker.