Harry Kane has moved to distance himself from reports claiming he could quit Bayern Munich at the end of the season and return to the Premier League with Tottenham Hotspur – despite an insider dropping the truths on the clause that would make such a move possible.

The England skipper moved to Bavaria two summers ago and has now set history as the fastest player in Europe’s top five leagues to reach 100 goals for any single club. Kane achieved the feat on Friday night after scoring twice in their 4-0 win over Werder Bremen, reaching the landmark in just 104 games and one game quicker than Erling Haaland did so with Manchester City.

The move to Germany also saw the free-scoring 32-year-old collect the first major trophy of his career as Bayern Munich tasted Bundesliga title success last season. With Friday’s win keeping Bayern Munich at 100% for the season and extending their advantage at the summit to five points, they will already be everyone’s favourites to retain that crown – while Vincent Kompany’s side also look a strong candidate to win the Champions League this season too.

Despite having an unbelievable 15 goals in eight games to his name this season, speculation of late has emerged that Kane could be tempted back to the Premier League next summer with an exit clause giving Tottenham Hotspur first refusal over a possible deal.

That speculation was put to Kane in the wake of Friday’s win at the Allianz Arena and with the player having the chance to eclipse Alan Shearer’s 260-goal mark as the Premier League’s all-time top scorer.

However, Kane is adamant he is happy where he is and insists he isn’t giving any thoughts to a return to Tottenham Hotspur or anywhere else.

“No, I’m not thinking about a Premier League return at the moment. I’m really happy here,” he told German TV after the win.

“I have two years left on my contract. I’m enjoying every moment. Bayern is the best place to win trophies, absolutely.“

The truths about the exit clause in Harry Kane’s Bayern contract

Upon signing for Bayern in August 2023, Kane became the most expensive player in Bundesliga history and the division’s first €100m signing.

Penning a deal until 2027, staying with the Bundesliga giants to the end of that arrangement would take Kane through to the veteran status age of 34.

However, there is a get-out clause in that arrangement that would allow Kane to return to the Premier League next summer – some 12 months before the arrangement is officially due to expire.

German outlet BILD recently confirmed the presence of a clause in Kane’s contract that stipulates he can leave Bayern next summer for just €65m (£57m, $76m).

The one caveat is that Kane must inform the club he intends to leave no later than the end of the January window. The purpose of the clause is to give Bayern a six-month head start on signing a replacement.

While €65m that may sound steep for a player who’ll be on the cusp of turning 33 at that time, there are very few players in world football who come with as big a guarantee of goals.

Transfer insider, Dean Jones, informed TEAMtalk on Monday that Spurs are among three clubs who are willing to move for Kane next summer. The others are Chelsea and Barcelona.

“Harry Kane’s price tag for next summer is completely in range for Tottenham – especially in a moment when they start to push the bar in terms of ambition and intent.

“It was already expected that they look for another top-level forward, so the timing would be good.

“Kane will be open-minded about going back to Spurs one day, that has always been the impression, but they would need to be in the Champions League, as he will not be interested in moving for sentimental reasons.

“Yes, he still holds them close to his heart and of course he would like the chance to tie up the goals record in the league (Kane trails Alan Shearer by 47 goals) – but if other clubs like Barcelona are truly in the picture, then that is something serious to consider.

“Because of the clause that exists in his contract, it is not going to be out of reach for Barcelona to sign him.

“It could make sense that Barca go for Kane next summer while they wait for Haaland to join them from Man City when he is ready.”

