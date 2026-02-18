Aston Villa are continuing to keep a close eye on Lucas Bergvall’s situation and could test Tottenham’s resolve if an opportunity presents itself in the summer, but Liverpool are also poised to join the race.

Spurs have endured a deeply disappointing campaign, prompting the appointment of Igor Tudor in a bid to steady the ship after Thomas Frank’s tenure unravelled and dragged the club towards the relegation zone.

Villa are long-term admirers of Bergvall and TEAMtalk understands they have tracked his progress closely for some time. They made enquiries about a deal in January after missing out on Conor Gallagher, but were ultimately unable to prise him away from Tottenham.

Bergvall, 20, is regarded internally at Spurs as one of their most exciting long-term assets, and the club’s stance has so far been clear in that he is not for sale.

However, much could yet hinge on how Tottenham finish the season and what direction they choose with their next permanent manager. Any continued instability on or off the pitch may encourage rival clubs to explore whether the situation is entirely as firm as it appears.

Villa believe that the promise of European football and a clear upward trajectory could give them a persuasive edge.

While prising Bergvall away would be very difficult, the Midlands club hope that presenting a compelling sporting project could create intrigue – if Spurs are still struggling.

Liverpool keen on Spurs starlet

Liverpool are also understood to have registered an interest in Bergvall’s situation, with the Anfield hierarchy continuing to monitor emerging midfield talent across Europe.

Their presence in the background could yet complicate matters for Villa should Tottenham’s stance soften at any stage.

Tottenham view Bergvall as one of the top talents in the European game and would set a fee designed to deter suitors.

Yet after a turbulent period of inconsistent form they face new, growing financial scrutiny, and there is a sense that no situation can be considered completely immune if the right offer arrives.

Bergvall, a six-time capped Swedish international, has made 16 appearances across all competitions for Tottenham this season, notching one goal and four assists in the process.

He hasn’t played since mid-January due to an ankle injury, which required surgery, and the expectation is that he’ll be out for another six weeks.

But those ailments haven’t put off the likes of Villa and Liverpool, who view him as a supremely exciting youngster well worth pursuing.

Latest Tottenham news: Eddie Howe shortlisted / Ivan Toney hint

Meanwhile, my colleague, TEAMtalk insider, Graeme Bailey, has exclusively revealed that Tottenham’s board have discussed making Newcastle boss Eddie Howe their new manager next season.

Tudor isn’t expected to stay beyond this term, and Howe figures highly on the shortlist, though the search is still in its early stages.

In other news, Ivan Toney has not ruled out returning to the Premier League from Saudi club Al-Ahli, while he’s also shared his thoughts on his England chances ahead of the World Cup.

Spurs showed interest in Toney in January, and even with his former manager Frank now sacked by the London side, he could come under consideration again.

