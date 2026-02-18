Alexis Mac Allister camp responds as Man Utd linked with sensational Liverpool raid: ‘We’re waiting for an offer’

The father of Liverpool star Alexis Mac Allister has reacted to claims the player could secure a mind-blowing move to rivals Manchester United this summer.

Mac Allister arrived at Anfield in summer 2023 when Liverpool paid Brighton & Hove Albion an initial £35million for his signature. The deal had the potential to rise to £55m through add-ons.

The central midfielder has since registered 17 goals and 17 assists in 132 appearances for Liverpool across all competitions. Mac Allister scored five goals in 35 league games last season as the Reds lifted the title for the first time in five years.

Despite his emergence as a key player for Liverpool, Mac Allister has been linked with a bombshell switch to Man Utd.

The Mirror claimed on Monday that United hold shock interest in signing Mac Allister and are keeping tabs on his situation in case there is an opportunity to pounce.

In an interview with Win Win (via United source The People’s Person), the Argentine’s father, Carlos Mac Allister, was asked about a possible move to Old Trafford.

He replied: “Alexis is only thinking about Liverpool at the moment. We are waiting for an offer to renew his contract. We will see what the club’s plan is.”

When asked if his son might consider a move to a different league if Liverpool’s offer falls short, Carlos Mac Allister added: “We’ll wait and see what happens with the renewal. That’s all.”

It would be a huge surprise if the younger Mac Allister left Liverpool to join United. Such a move would completely ruin his reputation among Liverpool fans.

Plus, joining United could negatively impact Mac Allister’s career at the highest level. While United are ahead of Liverpool in the Premier League, they are set for more change in the summer when a new manager arrives to replace interim boss Michael Carrick.

Even with Arne Slot underperforming, Liverpool are still more settled than United.

It emerged on January 20 that Liverpool are aiming to tie down Mac Allister alongside fellow midfielders Dominik Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch.

On Tuesday, Fabrizio Romano said he is ‘not aware of anything concrete between United and Mac Allister.’

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Preferred Man Utd targets named

Romano added that United are targeting midfielders such as Elliot Anderson, Carlos Baleba and Sandro Tonali instead.

Mac Allister’s contract runs until June 2028, but he has earned fresh terms with his classy performances in a Liverpool shirt.

Rather than United, Liverpool must watch out for Real Madrid when it comes to the World Cup winner’s future.

Numerous reports in the Spanish press have credited Madrid with interest in Mac Allister, as they seek to reunite him with his former Liverpool team-mate Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Liverpool eye Brazilian star; double United full-back deal

Liverpool explode into race for Brazilian attacking sensation as Morgan Rogers transfer truths emerge

Liverpool to BLOCK vital star’s exit amid Real Madrid links with crucial talks ‘progressing’

£70m double Man Utd full-back deal ignites as ‘concrete offer’ drawn up – reports