Leeds United owners 49ers Enterprises have been told their decision not to raise their bid for Jorgen Strand Larsen could bite hard if the club suffers a major downturn in results, while their decision not to raise the stakes and compete with Crystal Palace for the Norwegian’s signature has been explained by a respected journalist.

The Whites were keen to add Strand Larsen to their ranks this winter and were prepared to fork out a fee of up to £40m (€46.5m, $55m) – which would have represented a new transfer record at Elland Road. Having switched to a 3-5-2 formation over the last couple of months, to great effect, the system Daniel Farke now plays relies more heavily on having two effective, out-and-out strikers.

Ultimately, however, Leeds were to miss out, with Wolves holding out for a higher fee and ultimately agreeing a £48m (€55.5m, $66.5m) package with Crystal Palace, which also represents a new record mark for the Eagles.

The move eventually went through in the closing moments of transfer deadline day on Monday evening.

For Leeds, however, questions have been asked of both their decision not to raise their offer for Strand Larsen, but also over their refusal to look into signing a Plan B.

Assessing their thinking and explaining why, if their form takes a downturn, the board will come under fire, the BBC’s chief football reporter, Sami Mokbel, told BBC Radio Leeds: “Recruitment departments at Premier League clubs can be funny beings, in that if they like a certain signing, then they will go all in on him. But if that doesn’t align with their long-term targets, I think they often don’t bother with looking elsewhere and want to stick to their long-term plan.

“And if Jorgen Strand Larsen was their only long-term target, I can kind of understand why they didn’t want to sway away from that and were only focused on staying on the path that they were on.

“Because Leeds have had a massive upsurge in fortune – Leeds’ form is good right now, aside from the defeat to Arsenal at the weekend – so I can see the benefits of financial gains of keeping your powder dry.

“But if Leeds’ form does go south, then I think the recruitment staff and the hierarchy there have created a big problem for themselves… because I think it will just be used as a huge stick to beat them with. If the form does desert them, supporters will look at that transfer miss.”

Sami Mokbel reveals why Leeds missed out on Strand Larsen

Mokbel insists that Leeds were never prepared to match Palace’s price for the player and was adamant that once the Eagles came in with a more substantial bid, the Whites’ hopes were over, unless there was a dramatic U-turn from the south-east London club.

“My understanding all along was that Leeds never really wanted to go over £40million. So I think once Palace came in well above that £40million mark, I always thought it would be difficult for Leeds to come back in. I think the only way that would happen is if Crystal Palace left the table, which they really haven’t.

“Yes, there was a slight issue towards the end of last week where it looked like the deal might be off, and Leeds could still come back in. But I think over the weekend, talks continued and they agreed on this new, lower, reduced deal for around £48m.

“Ever since then, he’s been going to Crystal Palace. From that point, it’s never been on for Leeds.”

Following confirmation of the transfer, the 25-year-old revealed his ambitions at Selhurst Park and shared why he was happy to sign.

