Cristian Romero goes ballistic at Tottenham as Real Madrid spy sensational opportunity: ‘Unbelievable but true and disgraceful’

Tottenham Hotspur defender Cristian Romero, who has been linked with Real Madrid

Tottenham Hotspur defender Cristian Romero has hit out at the lack of available first-team players at the north London club, which will further fuel rumours linking him with Real Madrid.

The winter transfer window is now officially closed, and Romero will not leave Tottenham, but the Argentina international central defender’s latest post on Instagram seemingly aimed at the club’s owners and board will raise doubts on his long-term future.

Romero played through illness for the first half of Tottenham’s Premier League game against Manchester City at the weekend.

Tottenham manager Thomas Frank had to take Romero off at halftime, as the Premier League game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday ended in a 2-2 draw.

Spurs have been decimated by injuries and made just two major signings in the winter window – midfielder Conor Gallagher from Atletico Madrid and left-back Souza from Santos.

However, Tottenham also sold Brennan Johnson to Crystal Palace, sent Kota Takai out on loan to Borussia Monchengladbach and recalled Manor Solomon from his loan spell at Villarreal and then sent him off to Fiorentina, among the major outgoings.

Romero wrote on Instagram: “Great effort from all my teammates yesterday , they were incredible.

“I wanted to be available to help them even though I wasn’t feeling well, especially since we only had 11 players available — unbelievable but true and disgraceful.

“We’ll keep showing up and taking responsibility to turn this around, working hard and staying together.

“All that’s left is to thank all of you for being there and for always supporting us, the fans.”

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Cristian Romero outburst plays into Real Madrid hands

Romero signed a new contract with Tottenham only in August 2025 and is now the highest-paid player at the north London club.

That the 27-year-old is supposedly not happy with Tottenham not having enough first-team players and not making enough investment will open the door for Real Madrid to make a swoop.

There have been rumours in the Spanish media over the past few weeks that Madrid are planning to bid for Romero.

Fichajes and Defensa Central have been reporting Madrid’s desire to secure the services of the Argentina international centre-back, as Los Blancos aim to sign at least one new centre-back in the summer of 2026.

Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba are out of contract at Madrid at the end of the season, while Dean Huijsen is still only 20.

Romero is one of the best centre-backs in the world, and the World Cup winner with Argentina would be able to make an immediate impact at Madrid.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.