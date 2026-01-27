Tottenham are still looking to make an exciting attacking addition before the transfer window slams shut, but their dithering approach could mean they have to pay an inflated fee, or miss out, as the future of a Spurs star hangs in the balance.

Tottenham are in a difficult position transfer-wise as it’s currently uncertain how long Thomas Frank will keep his job, and any new manager could have different targets and priorities.

We have consistently reported that Tottenham want to make a significant attacking signing this winter, and one player they have been tracking for months is Monaco star Maghnes Akliouche.

We first revealed Spurs’ interest in Akliouche back in September, and he remains high on their shortlist.

The 23-year-old, who generally plays as a right-winger but is also effective in attacking midfield, has notched three goals and five assists in 26 matches across all competitions this season.

However, Monaco are still waiting for formal contact from Tottenham, and sources now say that a bid at this late stage would be unwelcome.

Leaving things late has had a detrimental impact on Spurs’ chances of landing Akliouche, and that frustration is a familiar feeling in north London this month.

Tottenham running out of time for much-needed signing

Tottenham insiders have remained optimistic throughout January about Spurs making a big attacking addition, though repeated attempts have so far ended in frustration.

There was a clear intention coming into the window to back Frank, yet an arrival for the front line has not yet materialised.

Deals for key targets Savinho, Kevin Schade and Antoine Semenyo were all seriously explored, with each identified as a player Frank was keen on.

However, none of those pursuits progressed, leaving Spurs’ hopes of strengthening their attack hanging in the balance.

Among the names considered – with Yan Diomande and Christian Tzolis also on the radar this month – there is a belief that Akliouche may represent the most realistic option at this stage.

The club has already completed extensive groundwork on the Monaco star, including scouting and an understanding of the financial parameters involved

But any deal, especially with the transfer deadline just days away, is expected to cost in the region of £50million (€58m, $68.5m).

Meanwhile, Tottenham have had to consider the departure of Randal Kolo Muani in the last 24 hours after Juventus enquired.

Spurs would have to find a replacement before any deal like that could happen – but sources do confirm that a long-term future for Kolo Muani at Tottenham is extremely unlikely.

Meanwhile, amid the uncertainty surrounding Kolo Muani, Spurs are considering making a late striker signing this month, with two Premier League stars on their radar.

My colleague, Graeme Bailey, has revealed that Tottenham have made enquiries for Manchester United forward Joshua Zirkzee and Crystal Palace star Jean-Philippe Mateta.

In other news, reports suggest that Spurs goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky is now on the verge of joining West Ham United on loan. The deal will reportedly contain an option to buy.

Tottenham will look to bring in a new goalkeeper to replace him if the loan goes through, and interestingly, we understand they are interested in Hammers star Mads Hermansen.

