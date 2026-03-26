Tottenham ‘enter talks’ to hire league champion as Murphy suggests extraordinary manager target

Adi Hutter is the leading contender for the Tottenham job

Tottenham Hotspur are stepping up their pursuit of their No 1 option to replace Igor Tudor as interim boss, while Danny Murphy has named a shock managerial target.

Tudor’s position at Tottenham has become untenable following the dire 3-0 home loss to relegation rivals Nottingham Forest. The Croatian is also ready to step back from the job following the very sad passing of his father, Mario.

We revealed on Tuesday that Tudor is set to leave Spurs ‘by mutual consent’.

Spurs chiefs are searching for another temporary head coach to help preserve their Premier League status, before they appoint a long-term option, with high-calibre names like Mauricio Pochettino and Roberto De Zerbi in the frame from the summer onwards.

We confirmed on Wednesday that Spurs have initiated contact with Austrian manager Adi Hutter, who was most recently in charge of Monaco.

As per an update from L’Equipe and football.london, this approach has resulted in concrete ‘talks’ between Spurs and Hutter.

Hutter has emerged as the frontrunner to manage Spurs for their final seven league games of the season.

The 56-year-old has good pedigree, having won league titles with Red Bull Salzburg and Young Boys, while also being named the Bundesliga Coach of the Year twice during his spell at Eintracht Frankfurt.

However, Hutter has no Premier League experience, so Spurs fans will be worried he could be Tudor 2.0.

Our sources state that Spurs are also considering other options with more knowledge of the club and English football as a whole, such as Tim Sherwood, Chris Hughton and Ryan Mason.

Former Spurs midfielder Murphy, meanwhile, thinks the north London side should pursue the ultimate relegation firefighter, Sam Allardyce.

On talkSPORT, Murphy said: “Well, right now, the one who screams at me, but he’s not Tottenham, is Sam Allardyce.

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Murphy admits Allardyce move ‘unrealistic’

“He’s the man who knows how to get results, but he’s been out of the game for a while, so it’s probably unrealistic.”

Allardyce built up a great reputation of saving teams from relegation in the 2000s and 2010s, such as Blackburn Rovers, Sunderland and Crystal Palace.

Although, his last two jobs both resulted in relegation from the top flight, with West Brom and Leeds United respectively.

Allardyce has not managed since 2023 and has mainly been working as a pundit since, making his potential appointment even more concerning.

Next Tottenham manager: Target heads elsewhere; Pochettino speaks out

Meanwhile, a manager Spurs have previously been credited with interest in has reportedly agreed to move to Spain next.

Alan Shearer has redirected some of the blame away from Tudor, insisting the club was a ‘mess’ even before his arrival.

Pochettino has dropped his biggest hint yet that he wants to return to the Premier League.

Plus, a coach has been warned ‘reputational damage’ awaits him in north London.