Tottenham Hotspur will reportedly ‘settle on’ Sean Dyche as an alternative replacement for Igor Tudor after encountering a ‘stumbling block’.

On Tuesday, we revealed that Tudor will leave Spurs by ‘mutual consent’ during this international break and club chiefs are currently working on appointing a replacement.

The north London side have been left with no choice but to get rid of Tudor after last weekend’s horrendous 3-0 loss to relegation rivals Nottingham Forest.

This was their fifth loss in seven games under Tudor, and this run leaves Spurs only one point clear of the relegation zone with seven matches of the 2025/26 campaign remaining.

Spurs have been linked with several potential replacements for Tudor, but a report from former Premier League CEO Keith Wyness for Football Insider claims they will ‘settle on’ ex-Forest and Everton boss Dyche.

Wyness told Football Insider: “They’ll be working on it (hiring a new manager), of course, but I think if I was there, I’d be trying to get someone with hands-on experience of the Premier League in there rather than bringing anybody else in, which I think maybe Tudor was a slight mistake.

“I’d have gone for a Premier League experience and, therefore, it leads us to the question, is Sean Dyche going to come back and do that job for them again? I think he may well be the option that they settle on.”

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‘Stumbling block’ with Roberto De Zerbi

Our information is that former AS Monaco boss Adi Hutter is a contender to replace Tudor, with formal contact made with their potential next manager on Wednesday.

The most likely scenario for Tottenham is that they appoint another interim boss until the summer before landing a long-term manager in the summer, at which point it has been claimed that former Marseille and Brighton chief De Zerbi could be an option.

On March 16, we revealed that De Zerbi has made it clear that he will not join Spurs or another club before the summer, and Wyness has also told Football Insider that this is a ‘stumbling block’ for the north London club right now.

Wyness said: “I think he is, and I think he would be the one that I would want to bring in but he’s saying right now that he doesn’t want to come in until he’s got a long-term position.

“If I was him, I’d come in right now and there could be a break clause in some description if they go down. I think if you’re a manager who’s not prepared to come in at a difficult time, then you’re probably not the manager that you want long-term.

“And so I would say, look, I’m sorry, you can’t pick and choose. You either come in now and help us and show straight away that you can move up and down the gears and face the hard times, and then you’ve earned the chance to go forward. It looks as though there may well be a short-term manager though.”

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Tudor is certainly contributing to Tottenham’s issues, but Alan Shearer has explained why he thinks other factors are also at play.

There will also inevitably be an exodus from Spurs regardless of whether they survive in the Premier League, with captain Cristian Romero’s reported ‘special clause’ setting up an exit.

Back to the managerial situation, beloved former boss Mauricio Pochettino has dropped a major hint at what he intends to do after the World Cup.