Tottenham plot ambitious hijack for £53m Arsenal, Barcelona target after ‘making contact’ with player’s representatives

Tottenham Hotspur have joined the race for key Arsenal target Vitor Roque after ‘making contact’ with the 18-year-old, according to reports.

The Brazilian forward is one of the most exciting young talents in the world at the moment and has plenty of admirers across Europe, so it would be a major coup if Spurs signed him.

Indeed, Roque, who plays for Athletico Paranaense, is likely to have the choice of several top clubs when the transfer window re-opens this summer.

According to Globo Esport, Tottenham have made their first move by initiating contact with the representatives of the youngster.

However, they note that his agents were in England last week and seemingly spoke to a host of Premier League clubs, including West Ham, Liverpool, Chelsea Manchester United, Aston Villa and Arsenal.

Barcelona have also registered an interest in the Brazilian, so it seems likely that there could be a bidding war for his services this summer.

As previously reported by TEAMtalk, Arsenal have long been considered the favourites to land a deal for Roque despite Barcelona being the player’s preferred destination, but there could be a lot of twists and turns in the coming months.

Tottenham plot Roque coup

Despite being a youngster, Roque has already made a big name for himself in South America.

Last season, he registered 14 goals and five assists in 52 appearances across all competitions. This term, he has continued his excellent form, netting three times in four matches.

Roque’s goals have seen him rewarded with a spot in Brazil’s national team. Back in February, he helped the under-20s side win the South American Championship and now finds himself playing alongside superstars like Casemiro in the senior squad.

With that in mind, it’s no surprise to see so many top clubs vying for his signature.

A versatile player, Roque has the ability to play as a winger on either flank or as a central striker, so he could provide cover in a number of areas for Tottenham if they win the race for his signature.

While the likes of Heung-min Son and Dejan Kulusevski have put in some decent performances for Spurs this season, they have lacked the cutting-edge in attack that is required to push for major trophies.

While the Premier League would be a big step up for Roque, he could potentially provide that in abundance and if he lives up to his potential, could become a superstar in the future.

It is believed that the attacker has a £53m release clause in his contract, so it will be interesting to see if Tottenham meet that price tag this summer.

