Tottenham intend to sign an even more expensive attacker than Savinho after concluding a deal for the Manchester City winger, according to a trusted source.

News broke over the past 36 hours of Tottenham opening club-to-club talks with Man City for the signing of Savinho. The Brazilian winger, 21, is not unhappy at City but is determined to be a regular starter and sees a potential move to north London as enhancing his chances of making the Brazil squad for the 2026 World Cup.

Savinho showed flashes of brilliance during his first season at the Etihad. However, his end product proved lacking, with just one Premier League goal notched from 29 appearances.

City are in the midst of a winger clear-out ahead of making a gigantic splash for Real Madrid’s Rodrygo. Spurs and new boss Thomas Frank are understood to view Savinho as a player whose true potential they can unlock.

Tottenham have already bid €50m / £43.2m for Savinho – sometimes known as Savio – and per Fabrizio Romano, City’s valuation is €70m / £60.5m.

There is understood to be growing confidence among all parties that a deal for Savinho WILL get done.

And according to the latest from Romano on Tuesday morning, Savinho could quickly be followed into Spurs by Eberechi Eze…

Savinho AND Eberechi Eze

TEAMtalk’s newest transfer insider, Dean Jones, brought news on Monday of Spurs re-entering talks for the Crystal Palace talisman.

Romano backed up our reporting on Tuesday morning and crucially for Spurs, insisted it could be both Savinho and Eze for Spurs and not one or the other.

“Understand Tottenham are also back in talks for Eberechi Eze in separate deal from Savinho,” wrote Romano.

“Spurs trying again for Eze while they work on Savinho, following Maddison injury and Son exit.

“Eze keen but deal depends on Palace as release clause expired.”

Arsenal have been persistently linked with Eze throughout the summer and some outlets have gone as far as claiming a club-to-club agreement is in place.

However, insider Dean Jones exclusively told TEAMtalk that Arsenal are hesitant to seal a deal owing to concerns over Eze’s position.

The Gunners believe Eze is purely a No 10 and with Martin Odegaard on the books, there is concern as to whether Eze is truly required.

Palace’s £68m release clause has expired but the Eagles are still expected to demand roughly that figure in negotiations. Paying upwards of £60m and potentially as much as £68m for a bench player is sparking hesitation at the Emirates.

Spurs, meanwhile, believe Eze can be just as effective while operating from the left as he is at No 10. Furthermore, the ACL injury suffered by James Maddison has left the club with a glaring void in the playmaking position.

📊 How Eberechi Eze compared to leading playmakers last season