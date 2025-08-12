Chelsea have growing confidence that Manchester United will cave in over Alejandro Garnacho’s valuation, with the player driving his move towards Stamford Bridge.

Man Utd officials have been left with little room for negotiation this summer, after the player felt he was harshly treated at the end of last season.

He was told in no uncertain terms to find himself a new club and since that day the player has been on a personal mission to make sure he ends up at his perfect destination.

He turned down possibilities of other moves across Europe, insisting he would stay in the Premier League and – more specifically – he decided he wants Chelsea.

The Blues have taken a relaxed approach to the deal as they have been aware of the player’s preference and already agreed that they will sign him.

There was no rush as they put together other deals but now it is coming together and United are having to show resilience over how low they go on financial terms for him to leave as the clubs hold formal talks.

United have tried to pitch Garnacho at around £50million in the market but sources at Chelsea have told TEAMtalk they expect to land him for significantly less.

United do not have a strong starting point because there is already an acceptance from all parties that he will not play for the Old Trafford club again. And United have no other landing spots lined up as a safety net if he does not go to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea ‘step up’ talks

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has long been banging the drum in regards to Chelsea’s potential move for Garnacho.

He has been adamant for months that the United winger only wants to go to Stamford Bridge.

Romano now states the Blues have stepped up talks for Garnacho, with club-to-club talks well underway.

He reiterates that personal terms are agreed, with the two clubs in negotiations over the fee. Romano also states Garnacho is ‘expected’ to become a Chelsea player this summer.

Chelsea round-up: Swap deal suggested

One potential route for the transfer of Garnacho which has been mooted is a swap deal, with Chelsea having reportedly ‘discussed’ sending any of Nicolas Jackson, Christopher Nkunku, Axel Disasi or Renato Veiga to United to land him.

Meanwhile, the Blues are reported to have asked about Manchester City full-back Rico Lewis.

However, talks have been opened at City over a new deal for the youngster.

And Everton are interested in signing Chelsea winger Tyrique George, according to TEAMtalk sources.

Alejandro Garnacho’s Man Utd timeline

October 27, 2024: Erik ten Hag picks Garnacho as a starter and gives him the full 90 minutes against West Ham in what turns out to be his last game in charge of Man Utd.

October 30, 2024: Garnacho gets a goal and assist inside the opening half-hour of Ruud van Nistelrooy’s first game in caretaker charge of United against Leicester.

November 24, 2024: Garnacho starts as an attacking midfielder in Ruben Amorim’s first game at the helm, a draw with Ipswich.

November 28, 2024: Garnacho scores his first goal of the Amorim era against Bodo/Glimt, unaware it would be his last for more than three months.

December 15, 2024: Amorim leaves Garnacho out of his squad altogether for the Manchester derby.

December 19, 2024: Amorim recalls Garnacho for an EFL Cup game against Tottenham, but only as a substitute for 20 minutes.

January 16, 2025: A start against Southampton is Garnacho’s first in over a month.

January 19, 2025: Garnacho is back on the bench against Brighton for United’s next fixture.

January 30, 2025: Amorim claims he is happy to have Garnacho in his squad despite speculation over a sale.

February 26, 2025: Garnacho goes straight down the tunnel when being taken off by Amorim in the first half against Ipswich.

February 28, 2025: Amorim says Garnacho will pay for a team dinner to apologise for his angry reaction to his substitution.

March 6, 2025: Amorim takes Garnacho off against Real Sociedad and attributes the decision to fatigue, but pundits like Paul Scholes blame it on the winger’s ‘sulkiness’.

May 21, 2025: Amorim leaves Garnacho out of his starting lineup for the Europa League final, only bringing him on for 19 minutes in the loss to Spurs.

May 24, 2025: Amorim tells Garnacho to find a new club during a meeting at Carrington.

July 22, 2025: Amorim leaves Garnacho – and some other unwanted players – out of United’s squad list for their pre-season US tour.