‘Perfect’ star ‘to end up at Arsenal’ IF Tottenham do NOT hijack ‘agreed’ deal

One of the Premier League’s best attacking players will join Arsenal if Tottenham Hotspur do not make a late move following the injury to James Maddison, according to a reliable journalist, as a former Gunners star tells him not to move to the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal have been very active in the summer transfer window. After missing out on the Premier League title to Liverpool last season, manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta have worked tirelessly to enhance the quality of the squad so that they can become the champions of England in the 2025/26 campaign.

Kepa Arrizabalaga, Martin Zubimendi, Christian Norgaard, Noni Madueke, Cristhian Mosquera and Viktor Gyokeres have been the six major signings for Arsenal so far this summer, with Eberechi Eze widely expected to be the seventh.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported on July 24 that Eze is pleased with Arsenal’s offer to him and is open to joining the north London club this summer.

A subsequent report claimed that Eze has ‘already agreed personal terms with Arsenal’ and has ‘informed’ Palace that he wants to move to the Gunners.

There have been suggestions that Arsenal plan to make a bid of €60m (£52.2m, $69.5m) for Eze this week, with the England international playmaker’s release clause of £68m (€78m, $90.4m) set to expire on August 15.

The Independent journalist, Miguel Delaney, has brought an update on Eze’s situation, reporting that sources still expect the attacker to leave Palace for Arsenal.

However, there is a chance that Tottenham could make a move for the 27-year-old attacking midfielder – who was described as a player who has ‘got the X-factor’ and ‘perfect’ for Arsenal by former Gunners star Paul Merson on Sky Sports in July – following the injury to Maddison.

The Tottenham playmaker ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his right knee against Newcastle United in a pre-season friendly match in South Korea and will miss the majority of the 2025/26 campaign.

Sources told TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, on June 26 that Tottenham were ready to make a downpayment of £45m (€51.9m, $60.3m) for Eze and pay the rest of the release clause in installments, but their interest has since cooled.

Delaney wrote in his Inside Football email newsletter (12:04pm, August 8): “There are a few sagas ongoing right now, from Alexander Isak to Benjamin Sesko, but connected sources expect the Eze pursuit to ramp up in the next few days.

“While those close to the situation still expect the Crystal Palace forward to eventually end up at Arsenal this window, everyone is waiting to see whether Tottenham Hotspur will make a move after the unfortunate injury to James Maddison. That could ramp things up.”

Eberechi Eze told to join Tottenham Hotspur, not Arsenal

Even though Eze is keen on a move to Arsenal, Mikael Silvestre does not think that he should make the switch from Palace.

The former Arsenal defender has noted that Eze will face competition for a place in Arteta’s starting line-up and may not get to play regularly.

Silvestre told Hajper: “Eberechi Eze to Arsenal?

“I don’t think it’d be good for him, to be honest, because there is a lot of competition and because he has so much joy and freedom at Crystal Palace.

“Going to Arsenal would, I think, be difficult because of the competition for places. But I like him a lot. Since his early days, he has been terrific.

“It’s a shame he’s had quite a lot of muscle injuries and he’s missed some parts of the season. But whenever he’s fit and ready, he is a top player.”

Another pundit, former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand, has questioned where Eze would play if he joined Arsenal.

Ferdinand said on his YouTube channel: “I don’t think [Arsenal] need Eze. Why do [Arsenal] need Eze?

“Where is he going to play? You’ve got Martin Zubimendi as a holding midfielder, Declan Rice on the left-hand side of the No.8, Martin Odegaard on the right-hand side.

“Then you’ve got a winger – out of Noni Madueke or Gabriel Martinelli… He’d play where Declan Rice plays.”

Former Tottenham striker Jermain Defoe believes that Eze would be a very good signing for Spurs.

Defoe said on talkSPORT: “Eze is someone who, if this makes sense, is a Tottenham player, someone who plays with freedom, and you look at the great players over the years that the players have had.

“Technically, how good he is and how confident he is and another special footballer. If that can happen, then it will be only good for the team, because when you get the injuries, you need to replace these players.”

Meanwhile, Palace manager Oliver Glasner has refused to say if Eze will be at the club after the summer transfer window closes.

Glasner made the comments while looking ahead to Community Shield between Palace and Liverpool on Sunday.

When asked if Eze will continue to play for Palace beyond the transfer window deadline at the start of September, the Glasner said: “He will play on Sunday, definitely.”

