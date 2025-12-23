Tottenham facing THREE MORE rejections after Semenyo, but one huge deal is possible – Sources

Tottenham are facing three more rejections from forwards, though there is one big deal that's possible

The bad news in the transfer market is set to keep on coming for Tottenham with sources revealing there’s likely to be three further rejections by forwards after Antoine Semenyo.

Tottenham have set their sights higher in the post-Daniel Levy era, though while the will is there to spend bigger sums and pay higher salaries, the club are finding it difficult to attract the calibre of player they crave.

Morgan Gibbs-White didn’t end up joining despite Tottenham triggering his release clause over the summer. In truth, that failure was more to do with Nottingham Forest refusing to play ball amid legal threats.

The same cannot be said regarding Eberechi Eze, however. Spurs had a club-to-club agreement in place with Crystal Palace but Eze showed no hesitation aborting a move to Spurs once bitter rivals Arsenal thundered in.

An ambitious move for Savinho fell flat, and multiple sources including David Ornstein have confirmed Antoine Semenyo does not wish to join Tottenham.

Sources have informed our insider, Fraser Fletcher, that Spurs are now looking into an audacious move for Savinho’s teammate at Man City, Omar Marmoush.

That comes at a time when Spurs are also exploring moves for Maghnes Akliouche and Yan Diomande.

But according to transfer insider, Dean Jones, Tottenham stand very little chance of landing ANY of those three targets.

“Tottenham’s plans for 2026 are already beginning to look too ambitious,” began Jones.

“They have had a couple of tough moments this year, first with Eberechi Eze going to Arsenal, Morgan Gibbs-White staying at Nottingham Forest, and now they’ve been given the cold shoulder by Antoine Semenyo.

“I don’t think he will be the last. They are scouting players like Maghnes Akliouche (Monaco) and Yan Diomande (RB Leipzig) but those players have top, top teams looking to sign them.

“The likes of PSG, Bayern Munich… and no one is likely to choose Spurs over those clubs, are they?”

So… who could Spurs ACTUALLY sign?

Jones went on to state a reignited move for Man City winger Savinho could be one route into giving Thomas Frank new blood out wide.

Savinho was open to joining Spurs last summer, but City blocked the move, fearing the calibre of player they hoped to sign as his replacement – such as Real Madrid’s Rodrygo – would not be available.

Since then, Savinho has continued to be a bit-part player under Pep Guardiola and the chance to play regularly at Spurs would appeal. The biggest issue will be finding common ground with City on the fee.

“I like the fact that Spurs want to raise the ceiling of what is possible but obviously they are not helped by the fact this season has not started well,” continued Jones.

“They want new attacking edge but they know they also need a back-up list of options. Savinho is one player who is part of that.

“The feeling is he might be more attainable than the others, but the problem will be finding a price-point that is agreeable to Manchester City.”

