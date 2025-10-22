Thomas Frank is looking to sign another forward at Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur have continued to track Maghnes Akliouche ahead of their clash against his Monaco side in the Champions League on Wednesday, sources have revealed to TEAMtalk.

The Frenchman has been a regular in the starting line-up this season, after Tottenham considered a move for him in the summer. They ended up opting for other attacking targets ahead of him, signing the likes of Xavi Simons and Mohammed Kudus, but sources have confirmed that he remains a player of interest.

Spurs boss Thomas Frank is eager for the club to sign a new wide attacking option in January and the recruitment team have been more actively drawing up lists over the past week to form their plans.

We understand Antoine Semenyo remains the top target but that Akliouche remains in the picture as one of those other names under consideration.

They are particularly keen to see how Akliouche fairs against Monaco’s toughest opponents this season – and as such they have had him watched in key games against Manchester City and Strasbourg.

They will now get another close-up look when he faces them on Wednesday, and will get to check him out in domestic action against Paris Saint-Germain and Marseille before the January transfer window opens.

Ahead of the Champions League clash, Akliouche was asked about Spurs’ summer interest. He said: “It was very flattering to have these kind of stories and links, but I am a Monaco player and I am playing against Tottenham tomorrow, so I will give my best.

“In terms of whether I want to play in the Premier League in the future? Why not, but we’ll see. What is important for me is tomorrow’s game.”

Akliouche has scored twice this season and will be hoping to show Spurs why they are interested.

Spurs plotting moves for Akliouche, Semenyo

Questioned on whether he will feel more pressure playing against Tottenham, he replied: “I am focused on my performance and on the performance of the team. The important thing for us is to win the game.

“I am not focused at all on other links and pressure.”

Akliouche’s overall record this season stands at two goals and one assist in nine appearances, while he notched seven goals and 12 assists in 43 appearances last term.

TEAMtalk’s Fraser Fletcher reported on August 26 that Spurs scouts are tracking Akliouche ahead of a future move as they pursue yet more new attacking talent.

Bournemouth’s Semenyo has been in scintillating form this campaign and he is Spurs’ dream addition. We confirmed on Friday that Spurs are still rivalling Manchester United for Semenyo even after Fabio Paratici’s return.

