As the January transfer window looms, Manchester United striker Joshua Zirkzee remains a hot commodity, with the club open to his sale even as Ruben Amorim integrates the Dutchman more prominently into his plans.

The 24-year-old, who cost €42.5million from Bologna in summer 2024, has endured a turbulent time at Man Utd – managing just eight goals and three assists in 57 appearances amid tactical shifts and stiff competition for places. However, recent heroics, including a decisive strike in United’s 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace, have earned him a vote of confidence from Amorim, who has started him in three straight Premier League matches.

Yet, sources indicate United’s stance hasn’t fully hardened. Despite Amorim’s reluctance to offload Zirkzee, praising his versatility across forward roles and viewing him as squad depth – especially with Benjamin Sesko sidelined by a knee injury – the club is prioritising the Slovenian’s development as their long-term No. 9.

Signed in August, Sesko’s adaptation to English football has been gradual, but United aim to fully back him by streamlining the pecking order.

To that end, they’re scouting a developmental striker to complement Sesko without overcrowding the frontline. Zirkzee’s potential exit, valued at around £35m, could fund such a move while recouping investment.

This nuanced position has sparked a renewed scramble among suitors. Serie A giants AC Milan persist with loan overtures, eyeing Zirkzee, but Roma lead the charge after an initial bid was rebuffed, offering a six-month loan with a conditional buy option.

West Ham, Aston Villa among Premier League suitors

Inter Milan and Juventus lurk for a cut-price deal, while Napoli and Como monitor developments.

Premier League rivals sense opportunity too. West Ham, desperate for firepower, top the English interest, with Brighton and Aston Villa circling for added depth. Everton’s exploratory talks remain, and even Sunderland have had a look at him.

Abroad, Sevilla’s LaLiga ambitions and PSV Eindhoven’s Eredivisie homecoming appeal persist, though less aggressively.

Zirkzee, omitted from recent Netherlands squads due to his bench role, craves minutes for 2026 World Cup contention – potentially tipping the scales toward Italy’s familiarity.

United’s hierarchy, balancing Amorim’s vision with financial pragmatism, face a delicate call. A sale below £35m seems improbable given the buyout clause, but with AFCON absences looming, retaining Zirkzee short-term makes tactical sense.

As bids roll in, January could redefine the forward’s trajectory: a Sesko-centric rebuild at United, or a Serie A revival reigniting his Bologna promise.

Man Utd: Agent encouragement; double Prem raid

Meanwhile, the agent of a £70m-rated United target has revealed he has a ‘plan’ to get his client a major move.

Antoine Semenyo is another player on United’s radar, particularly after it emerged his Bournemouth contract includes a £65m release clause.

Recent reports suggest Semenyo could move to Old Trafford in a double swoop worth over £88m.