Thomas Frank could be in danger of the sack...

Paul Merson has described how he feels Thomas Frank is ‘in trouble’ at Tottenham and why results have nothing to do with it, with the manager turning himself into a villain.

Frank has at least got Spurs in a better spot than Ange Postecoglou finished with them last season. They came 17th in the Premier League and the Australian boss was given the boot.

Six months on, Tottenham are 11th in the league but pressure is mounting on Frank.

Results of late have been underwhelming – Spurs haven’t won in their last five games, and that run includes three losses – to Arsenal and Fulham in the league and Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

There is also a sense that Frank does not know his best side, leading to him constantly changing personnel.

But according to Merson, the trouble the Tottenham boss is for a completely different reason – calling out the fans for booing goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario after a mistake which cost a goal against Fulham.

He wrote for Sportskeeda: “I think Thomas Frank is in trouble, severe trouble. And it has nothing to do with the results.

“What he said about Spurs fans not being ‘real’ because they booed Guglielmo Vicario isn’t something that will go down well with the club’s supporters. That comment will be unacceptable for any Spurs fan.

‘It can quickly become a toxic environment.’

Tottenham mobilise to sort replacement

TEAMtalk sources have confirmed that, currently, Frank still has time at Tottenham.

That said, if a few more stumbles occur, a contingency plan will be put into place, and that’s the pursuit of Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner.

Whether the long-time target would leave Palace is unclear – they’re currently fifth in the league and four points ahead of Tottenham.

Spurs’ players are also keen on rectifying things at the club, with sources stating they view a rift with the fans as a critical issue, and have held meetings about that.

Tottenham round-up: ‘Biggest mistake’ rectified?

Tottenham have been told not signing Conor Gallagher from Chelsea in 2024 was their “biggest mistake.”

Former Spurs scout Bryan King thinks he’ll make a quality addition to the side and pair well with James Maddison if he is finally signed.

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk is aware Tottenham are one of the clubs keeping an eye on Anderlecht’s Ecuadorian winger Nilson Angulo.

We are also aware that Spurs and other interested clubs have very little chance at signing Igor Thiago, with Brentford not willing to entertain the striker’s exit.