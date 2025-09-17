Thomas Frank is the perfect manager for Tottenham – and here’s why

Tottenham Hotspur are off to a flying start in the 2025/26 Premier League season, sitting third after four rounds of matches.

Spurs have impressed with five wins and four clean sheets in all competitions so far this term, as the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium faithful anticipate another successful season after their Europa League success in the 2024/25 campaign.

The catalyst? Thomas Frank, the former Brentford mastermind, now weaving his magic in north London.

As a coach and avid admirer of Frank’s methods, I believe that Tottenham have finally found a manager capable of elevating them to the Premier League’s top table – not just through tactics, but through an unrivalled focus on culture.

Frank’s philosophy is rooted in creating the perfect environment. His mantra ensures a squad free of egos, fostering unity and resilience. This togetherness translates to the pitch, where players run through brick walls for each other.

While Frank’s Brentford side were lauded for playing progressive, possession-based football, his pragmatism sets him apart.

The 51-year-old knows when to shift gears, prioritising results over flair, a balance that’s already yielding dividends at Spurs.

Frank’s man-management is equally elite. Players thrive under his trust and belief, a stark contrast to the inconsistency of Tottenham’s recent past.

Frank’s arrival, after being courted by Chelsea and Manchester United, feels like a coup for the Lilywhites.

The signing of Xavi Simons, a dynamic talent coveted by England’s elite, signals intent. Simons embodies the profile that the Danish manager demands: young, hungry, and versatile, capable of blossoming into a world-class star.

Frank’s system is also elevating Spurs’ current crop. Micky van de Ven, already linked with Real Madrid, is poised to become a global benchmark at centre-back, thriving in the Tottenham manager’s structured yet dynamic setup.

However, success hinges on the board’s support. Frank’s Brentford miracles were worked on a shoestring budget, but Spurs must provide the right players to match his vision.

It’s early days, and football’s path is rarely linear. Challenges will come, but with Frank’s elite coaching, cultural revolution, and tactical acumen, Spurs fans can dream big. The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is witnessing the dawn of something special—Frank’s era has begun.

DON’T MISS ➡️ Ranking Daniel Levy’s top 10 BEST and WORST Tottenham signings

Latest Tottenham news: Sevilla raid, Barcelona open door

Tottenham are keen on signing a Sevilla star in the January transfer window, a move that would see the north London outfit rectify their mistake in the summer.

Spurs will be encouraged to learn that their top January transfer target will not play in the Champions League in midweek, as his manager refuses to get him back in the fold.

Barcelona are willing to sell a playmaker in January, thus opening the door for Tottenham to make their move.

POLL: Where will Tottenham finish in the Prem in Thomas Frank’s first season in charge?