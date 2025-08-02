Leeds United have been given fresh hope of signing Manor Solomon on a permanent basis amid claims Tottenham are ready to drop his asking price – while an in-the-know journalist has revealed the four players Daniel Farke hopes to sign before the window slams shut.

Solomon was brilliant for Leeds United in the run-in last season, playing a crucial role in their promotion back to the Premier League and in their achievement of claiming a record 100-point tally, pipping Burnley to the Championship crown in the process. Indeed, over his 41 appearances for the Whites, the Israel winger contributed towards 23 goals (10 scored, 13 assists), giving him a G/A every 117.6 minutes he was on the field.

After the season concluded, Solomon returned to Tottenham Hotspur and with Leeds thanking him for his services.

And while interest in signing him on a permanent basis was there for Farke, the winger’s decision to try and catch new boss Thomas Frank’s eye saw Leeds put the move on the back burner and with the Whites instead pursuing other options, including the failed move for Igor Paixao.

However, transfer journalist Graeme Bailey claims Solomon is unlikely to figure in Tottenham’s plan for the upcoming season and he believes Thomas Frank is now open to selling him – and potentially for a fee lower than the original £20m quoted for the 26-year-old.

“They (Spurs) were willing to let him fight for his place, but I think it’s going to soon become apparent to Solomon that he’s not really a part of Tottenham’s plans. He would cost probably a bit less than £20m,” Bailey told LeedsUnitedNews.

Furthermore, Leeds’ hopes of a deal have also been fuelled by Frank himself after he cruelly overlooked the Israeli when talking about how Spurs plan to replace Son Heung-min, following confirmation from the South Korean that he has asked to leave the club this summer.

Speaking to the media in Seoul, Frank stated: “First and foremost, when a great player is leaving a team other players have a chance to shine.

“Brennan Johnson is a player who could play on the left. Also, I think that Wilson Odobert did well against Arsenal and can play on the left and also Mathys Tel is a flexible player.

“I think we have some young promising players that hopefully can step up and take over from Sonny in the future.”

Leeds keen to make four more signings this summer

Meanwhile, Leeds are very much still in the market for new additions to their ranks, despite spending heavily and signing seven players so far to add height and physicality to their side.

To that end, another full-back, to cover the departing Isaac Schmidt, and three attack-minded players, including a new striker, remain on their radar.

And with the 49ers still reportedly prepared to spend another £70m to £80m on the right targets, The Athletic’s Beren Cross has revealed what to expect from the Whites over the remaining weeks of the window.

“So, those sort of talks we had all also sort of reflected on the striker search that’s not going away. They’re very aware that is that’s a big priority now, Cross began in a chat with The Square Ball.

“I think now that, as August the first approaches, they’re aware that window is now shrinking ultimately with the clubs they’re talking with. We know they like [Rodrigo] Muniz at Fulham.

“Those talks now need to start going somewhere as August approaches. You know Everton is, like you say, less than three weeks away or two-and-a-half weeks away.

“Schmidt, understandably, is looking for minutes elsewhere for the World Cup. I don’t think any of us would be bridging that. I mean, clearly last season didn’t give him any reason to believe he’s suddenly going to play a lot under Farke.

“But again, Leeds will only let him go if they — and when they — get another full-back in. Which, you’d have thought as a backup option to to [Jayden] Bogle or Gudmundsson, depending what side you want to play, that shouldn’t be too hard to do.

“And then the other two are: you’ve got striker, full-back, and then you’re looking at a 10, and a winger.

“So, I think we are looking ideally there’s going to be four new signings and you’re hoping that three of them are going to be good starters.

“You would hope. Of course, any further incomings will be dependent on anybody else that goes that at the moment we don’t know about.”

Leeds transfer latest: Whites offered former Arsenal star; double raid on Leicester

Leeds, meanwhile, are weighing up the chance to sign Lyon star Ainsley Maitland-Niles after the former Arsenal star was offered to the Whites during talks over a deal for Lucas Perri.

The versatile star’s stance on a possible return to the Premier League from Ligue 1 has also come to light.

He’s not the only full-back option Leeds are chasing either, with efforts to land a Leicester man also coming to light.

One of the Foxes attacking stars has also been suggested as an alternative to Solomon too, in what could yet prove a double raid on the Championship side.

And finally, Leeds have been credited with a strong interest in signing Roma striker Artem Dovbyk, with reports in the Italian press revealing the Serie A side’s asking price for the powerful Ukrainian striker.

