Thomas Frank insists he still has Tottenham ‘trust’ amid sack calls as brutal Tel, Solanke decision made

Under-fire Tottenham Hotspur boss Thomas Frank insists that he maintains the trust of the club at board level amid fierce speculation over his job and who could replace him, while also revealing a brutal selection call involving the in-form Mathys Tel and Dominic Solanke.

Frank heads into Tuesday night’s Champions League clash at home to Borussia Dortmund with his job hanging by a thread after a run of just one win in his last games in all competitions.

However, our sources have revealed that Tottenham are sticking with the Dane for now, given they are likely to have numerous options open to them in the summer when the managerial market is more flexible.

That’s not stopped the rumour mill, however, when in comes to the likes of Xabi Alonso, former boss Mauricio Pochettino and even former Barcelona chief Xavi.

Frank, though, insists that he is ready to ‘fight’ to keep his job, despite being asked what he knows about the discussions that have taken place at board level over recent days.

The Spurs chief said: “I’ve just been, how can you say, feeling the trust along the way. I’ve said that every press meeting. I had lunch with Nick, Vinai and Johan today and it was all good. All part of the media circus and I can only think about winning against Dortmund.

“Football is very simple but also a little bit complex. There are many moving parts.

“I think it is about keeping the noise out, staying calm, carrying on, looking at the performances. Are the players still running? They are running hard. I think the last three games, how they have come out from half-time and responded – it has been fantastic.

“Sometimes it is just football when you are going through that spell. Are you still running hard, still trying, still believing? Which I see signs of clearly in every game.

“Even the best manager in the world, Pep Guardiola, says ‘I am nothing without my players’ and it is fair to say they haven’t been available enough the whole time. But hey, no problem. I am happy to take the blame as long as everyone supports the players.”

As for dealing with all the scrutiny, Frank added: “If your back is against the wall, you fight. I am energetic and I fight. It is not about me, we need to win football matches and we need to do that together.

“We are ready and focused on the game together and the players look good.”

Frank was also asked if he can win the Tottenham fans back, adding: “Yes, I am not in doubt of that. In this game, you always need resilience.

“The three biggest things in showing resilience is having good values and I believe I am a guy that has good values. Second is you know reality and the reality is that one in five people don’t like you no matter what you do and one in five love you no matter what you do – both sides are probably biased, no matter what you do.

“And then there is the three and five, if you behave well, are respectful and show integrity then you are sweet. The reality is not everyone will like you.”

Frank could be missing 15 players for Dortmund clash

Meanwhile, it’s been confirmed that Tottenham could be without as many as 15 first-team stars for the clash with Dortmund, as they look to force their way into the automatic qualifying spots for the knockout phase of the Champions League.

Among the names definitely sidelined are a number of key starters, news that will not help Frank as he battles to keep his job in north London.

Conor Gallagher – Ineligible

Micky van de Ven – Suspended

Mathys Tel – Ineligible

Ben Davies – Out injured

Archie Gray – Doubtful

Pape Sarr – Out illness

Yves Bissouma – Ineligible

Radu Dragusin – Ineligible

Dejan Kulusevski – Out injured

James Maddison – Out injured

Mohammed Kudus – Out injured

Rodrigo Bentancur – Out injured

Richarlison – Out injured

Joao Palhinha – Doubtful

Xavi Simons – Doubtful

Meanwhile, Frank was also asked about his decision to bring Dominic Solanke back into the squad at the expense of in-form winger Mathys Tel.

The latter has been a regular starter in the Premier League of late and has done a decent job in the troublesome left-wing position. He was initially left out of the European squad but then called up due to Solanke’s prolonged injury absence, only to now be dropped for the final two group games of the competition.

Frank added: “I made the decision. It was not a nice decision to have to make but unfortunately that is football.

“The way the rules are, the only option was Dom or Mathys and I chose Dom because – I think Mathys has done very well the last couple of games and if I could pick from all the players he would start tomorrow, but I can only choose between the two of them.

“It’s a tough one for Mathys, but he is not in the squad tomorrow.”

