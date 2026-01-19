Marcus Rashford, who is on loan at Barcelona from Manchester United

Manchester United have given a ‘firm’ answer to Barcelona after the defending Spanish champions made a cheeky lowball offer for Marcus Rashford, according to a report.

Rashford left Man Utd on a season-long loan deal for Barcelona in the summer of 2025. The deal includes an option to make it permanent for €30milion (£26m, $35m) in the summer of 2026.

Multiple sources, including Sport and Fabrizio Romano, reported earlier this month that Barcelona have told Rashford that they want to keep him beyond next summer.

Barcelona are very happy with Rashford’s contribution to Hansi Flick’s side so far this season, with the England international forward scoring eight goals and giving 11 assists in 29 appearances for the defending Spanish champions.

However, Barcelona have well-documented financial issues, and while the Blaugrana are keen on keeping Rashford at Spotify Camp Nou beyond the end of the season, they would love not to pay the €30milion (£26m, $35m) needed.

Fichajes has now reported that Barcelona have made an offer to Man Utd for less than the pre-agreed sum to make Rashford’s loan deal permanent.

The headline of the report reads: ‘Barcelona make their first OFFICIAL offer for Rashford’.

The report itself has claimed that Barcelona’s ‘offer’ for Rashford is €22million (£19m, $25.6m), of which €18m (£15.6m, $21m) is a fixed sum, payable over the three years, and the rest in performance-related bonuses.

Man Utd have responded to Barcelona’s cheeky offer and have flatly rejected it.

The Premier League club are standing ‘firm’ on the pre-agreed sum of €30milion (£26m, $35m) and will not sell Rashford for anything less than that.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

What sources have told TEAMtalk about Barcelona’s plan for Marcus Rashford

Fichajes is a highly speculative source, and any report by the Spanish media outlet needs to be taken with a pinch of salt.

No other sources are reporting that Barcelona have made an official offer for Rashford, so we have to treat this rumour with caution.

Reputable Spanish sources have reported that while Barcelona want to keep Rashford, they will make a final decision on his future towards the end of the season.

However, TEAMtalk can confirm that Barcelona do have a price in mind for Rashford.

Our transfer insider, Fraser Fletcher, reported back on December 30 that Barcelona were exploring negotiations with Man Utd to lower the fee for Rashford closer to €20m (£17m, $24m), potentially through structured payments or incentives.

The figure we have been made aware of is similar to what is being reported in Fichajes, so maybe, on this occasion, it has got something right.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.

Latest Man Utd transfer news: Liverpool clear midfielder path, ‘formal offer’ made

Meanwhile, Liverpool have decided not to pursue a midfielder, which has made the path clearer for Man Utd to make a move for the Brazilian star.

Sources have told our transfer insider, Dean Jones, that Juventus will target a Man Utd star should they fail to land a Crystal Palace striker.

And finally, Man Utd are said to have made their first ‘formal offer’ for a Portuguese midfielder, who is ready to leave his current club in the January transfer window.