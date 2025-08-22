Tottenham are ready to obliterate their transfer record with the signing of Savinho who is pushing to leave Manchester City and join Spurs, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

Tottenham are determined to sign two new attackers in the final days of the window, with additions being sought in the No 10 and winger positions.

Eberechi Eze’s move was hijacked by Arsenal, while their favoured winger target, Savinho, has been blocked from leaving so far from Man City.

However, we can now reveal the 21-year-old Man City winger has tasked his agents with securing a move to Spurs and his entourage are working feverishly to soften City’s stance.

Savinho’s desire for regular playing time at Tottenham, to boost his chances for the 2026 World Cup, is emerging as the main factor pushing him to leave Man City.

The Brazilian talent has a strong supporter in Tottenham manager Thomas Frank, who has long admired his abilities and sees him as a key piece for the squad and starting eleven.

Tottenham have informed that they are ready to offer up to €85m, including bonuses, to convince Man City to agree to the transfer. However, the Citizens remain firm and have not yet shown willingness to let Savinho go.

A transfer on that scale would smash the club’s record with regards to arrivals. The current record-holder is Dominic Solanke by way of his £65m / €75m arrival from Bournemouth and that figure assumes all add-ons are met.

Savinho to Tottenham latest

Savinho’s agents are working daily to try to change City’s mind, engaging in ongoing discussions and negotiations.

Savinho himself is pushing for the move, motivated by the opportunity to play regularly and prepare for the World Cup.

If successful and Savinho is allowed to depart, the expectation is City will move for Real Madrid’s Rodrygo.

With a substantial Spurs offer formalised on the table and with Savinho’s clear desire to move, there is potential for the deal to move forward.

At the moment, the negotiations remain complicated, but with around ten days left in the transfer window, there is still time for both clubs to find common ground and complete what would be a statement signing for Tottenham this summer.

Savinho’s ambitions and Tottenham’s willingness to spend big could be the key to unlocking this high-profile transfer.

