It’s being reported that Tottenham Hotspur will accept a suitable offer for out-of-favor midfielder Yves Bissouma in the coming days, with TEAMtalk detailing why now is the time for the club to sever ties with the former Brighton standout.

Bissouma was the subject of interest during the summer window after it emerged that he was not in Thomas Frank’s plans, with Spurs upgrading his position with the loan addition of Joao Palhinha.

Indeed, Tottenham look almost certain to snap up the Portugal international in a permanent £27million deal in 2026, leaving the door wide open to Bissouma’s exit.

The likes of Everton and West Ham are both said to have explored moves for the 28-year-old late in the window, but now the focus switches to Turkey and the Saudi Pro League in terms of potential landing spots for Bissouma.

And now Football Insider suggests that a fallout between Bissouma and Frank has seen the former pushing harder for an exit, while he still can.

The Spurs chief left Bissouma out of the UEFA Super Cup squad last month after his repeated lateness for training, and sources have told FI that the north London outfit will now listen to offers for the midfielder.

Speaking on the new Inside Track podcast, Pete O’Rourke stated that with Palhinha ahead of him in the pecking order, it’s the end of the line for Bissouma.

O’Rourke said: “[Bissouma] hasn’t made the best of impressions on Thomas Frank.

“He’ll probably find it hard to get into that Tottenham midfield now, following the signing of [Joao] Palhinha.

“If a suitable offer was to come in for Bissouma, Tottenham would be willing to listen to that, and the player himself might be keen on a move away in search of regular first-team football.”

Why Bissouma has to go be sold – NOW

With less than a year left on his contract, the timing is now perfect for Tottenham to try and recoup a decent fee for a player who they forked out £25m to sign in the summer of 2022.

Funds are already being put in place for another spend in January as the club seeks new investment to drive them forward and compete at the top end of the Premier League and be regulars in the Champions League.

Bissouma’s signing is certainly a cautionary tale when it comes to chasing a player so hard, getting him and then watching on as he ends up being a flop.

If you did a straw poll of Tottenham fans when they were in the running to sign the Brighton man at the time, probably more than 90% would have given the move a big fat YES.

Bissouma was everything that Spurs needed from a No.6, he was more gifted on the ball and more mobile than Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and had shown during his time at The Amex Stadium that he was one of the most gifted players in the country in his position.

Fast forward three years, and the Mali man has largely been a model of inconsistency – only ever emulating what he did on the south coast on very few occasions.

There was a stint at the start of Ange Postecoglou’s reign where it looked like the old Bissouma was back, while he also impressed in the Europa League semi-finals and final.

However, Bissouma has largely been a massive letdown in terms of what the club and fans thought they were getting when he strolled through the door

Add in the disciplinary stuff, and Tottenham have to try and sell while they still can – and the price really doesn’t matter that much.

