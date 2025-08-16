Tottenham are ready to accept ‘anything close to £20m’ for a player who’s already fallen foul of Thomas Frank and a report claims an ambitious European giant are circling.

The focus in the transfer market right now at Tottenham is adding firepower to Frank’s ranks. Son Heung-min is now an LAFC player, while James Maddison suffered a potentially season-ending ACL injury.

Spurs have already bid for Manchester City’s Savinho and an opening offer worth around £55m for Eberechi Eze is believed to be imminent. Both players are open to joining Spurs, with Eze particularly keen.

But according to the latest from the Daily Mail, an exit could also make the headlines over the final two weeks of the window.

They stated Tottenham hope to solve their Yves Bissouma ‘problem’ by selling the midfielder to Roma.

Bissouma cost £30m when signed from Brighton three summers ago but his Spurs career has been anything but fruitful.

A series of disciplinary issues have marred his time in north London and he’s already fallen foul of new boss Frank.

After showing up late, Bissouma was axed from Tottenham’s UEFA Super Cup squad by Frank.

“He has been late several times and now this time is one too many,” said Frank on Bissouma. “With everything you need to give your players a lot of love, but you also have demands and there need to be consequences.

“There has now been a consequence for this trip. I’ll park it for now and we will follow up when we come home.”

But per the Mail, the writing is on the wall for Bissouma and Spurs want rid…

Yves Bissouma approach made

It’s claimed Tottenham will ‘accept anything close to £20m for a player whose contract expires in less than a year.’

With Joao Palhinha signed on an initial one-year loan, Bissouma has fallen further down the pecking order and his disciplinary issues aren’t helping his standing at the club.

The report stressed Tottenham are yet to receive any firm bids, but an approach via intermediaries has been made by way of Roma.

The Serie A giant intend to finish the window with a flourish by signing both Jadon Sancho and Leon Bailey.

But with midfielder Manu Kone the subject of ongoing talks over a switch to Inter Milan, a spot in central midfield could soon open up.

The report added Bissouma could: ’emerge as a viable option to plug the void left by Kone in central midfield and intermediaries have made an approach.’

Bissouma is also courting interest from Jose Mourinho at Fenerbahce, though the Turkish side are yet to act on that interest.

