West Ham are closing in on the loan capture of Tottenham goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky, with TEAMtalk informed that the Czech stopper has now agreed personal terms ahead of a prospective switch to the London Stadium, while the Hammers could complete at least three other pieces of business before the window closes.

Kinsky has been pushing hard for the move in recent days, with the 21‑year‑old determined to secure regular first‑team football after growing frustrated with his lack of opportunities at Spurs.

Sources close to the player tell us his camp have now finalised terms with West Ham, and Tottenham are prepared to sanction the deal once they lock in adequate cover.

Interestingly, Spurs have held exploratory talks over West Ham’s Mads Hermansen as a potential incoming option, and that route remains firmly on the table.

Hermansen joined the Hammers last summer but he hasn’t featured in a Premier League game since September, hence why Nuno Espirito Santo’s side could let him go in West Ham’s second piece of late January business.

Tottenham want a dependable No 2 in place before allowing Kinsky to depart, and Hermansen is understood to be high on their shortlist.

The deal for Kinsky doesn’t include an option to make the deal permanent, but if the move goes through that is something that can be discussed.

West Ham snub Summerville approach but two more transfers possible

During the discussions between West Ham and Tottenham, we can also confirm that Spurs made enquiries for Crysencio Summerville – testing the waters over a possible move for the Dutch winger.

However, West Ham were swift and firm in shutting down any suggestion that Summerville could be part of the negotiations.

Meanwhile, the Hammers continue to work on strengthening elsewhere. With Igor Julio returning to Brighton, West Ham have accelerated their pursuit of Chelsea defender Axel Disasi, and progress has been made in talks with the Blues.

The French defender has been a long‑standing target, with West Ham pushing throughout the window to get a deal over the line.

As we reported earlier this month, Disasi has been in no rush to commit, preferring to assess what other offers might emerge before making a final decision. West Ham remain hopeful, but the player’s stance has added a layer of uncertainty to negotiations.

We can also confirm that Burnley have opened talks with West Ham other a deal for James Ward-Prowse.

Talks are progressing over a deal for the 31-year-old midfielder to move to Turf Moor. Nuno is ready to let Ward-Prowse go, which is no shock given the player hasn’t featured under the manager for West Ham.

