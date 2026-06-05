Bayern Munich ‘decision clear’ on signing Gabriel Martinelli from Arsenal

Bayern Munich have Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli on their radar, according to a German journalist, who has also revealed the chances of the German giants raiding the Gunners for the Brazil international.

On June 1, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported that Bayern are keeping tabs on Arsenal winger Martinelli.

Sources have told us that Bayern have made enquiries about the availability of the Brazilian star.

We understand that Paris Saint-Germain are also keen on the 24-year-old, who won the Premier League title with Arsenal this season.

Sources have told us that while Arsenal rate Martinelli highly, the north London club are willing to cash in on him this summer.

There is interest in Martinelli from Atletico Madrid, too.

Bild journalist Christian Falk has now reported that while Bayern have Martinelli on their radar, they are unlikely to bid for him because he is a big-name player.

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Bayern Munich stance on Arsenal raid for Gabriel Martinelli

Falk wrote on his website, CFBayernInsider: “It is TRUE: Gabriel Martinelli has always been on FC Bayern’s list since Thomas Tuchel put him on the shortlist during his reign in Munich.

“Everyone in Bayern knows it wouldn’t be so easy to bring the Brazilian to Bavaria.

“He doesn’t have the playing time he’d like in London, but he’d also struggle to get it instantly in Munich.

“Martinelli isn’t a player for the first XI, and it’s well-known that Bayern Munich are looking for a backup option, so it’s not a perfect move for the left winger.

“€45m [£38.9m] could be the price tag; that would be okay.

“But Bayern Munich are, at the moment, going for players who don’t have such a big name – that was one clear decision made after the Gordon deal fell through.

“They want to develop a player in the position.

“I’m not sure if Martinelli would be overjoyed at this prospect.”

Former Arsenal star Emmanuel Petit has given his take on Martinelli’s future and believes that the north London club should sell the winger this summer.

Petit told talkSPORT: “I think it’s easy to see what Arsenal are missing; for me, it’s wingers.

“You need to have strong and powerful wingers with technical skills who can make a difference out wide.

“For me, the likes of Martinelli and Jesus… Gyokeres, I don’t know because he has just come into the club.

“Trossard, I would keep him. Madueke for me isn’t good enough. I’m sorry to say that, but he must do much more to improve.

“But we definitely need wingers, and probably a striker with pace, technical skills and great movement.

“We need to improve up front.”

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