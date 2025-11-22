Fabrizio Romano has dismissed two sources’ claim that Bukayo Saka has an agreement in place with Arsenal, with the transfer guru revealing what more needs to be done for the winger to put pen to paper on a new deal.

Saka has established himself as one of the best wingers in the world and is one of the first names on the Arsenal teamsheet when he is fit and available. The 24-year-old England international, who came through the north London club’s youth academy, has scored 76 goals and given 71 assists in 277 appearances for the Gunners so far in his career.

The Arsenal star is under contract at the Premier League club until the summer of 2027, but talks over a new deal have been going on for a while.

In recent days, two sources have reported that Saka has a full agreement in place with Arsenal over a new contract until the summer of 2030.

Journalist Mark Brus reported earlier this week in The Daily Briefing that ‘a full agreement is now in place’ between Arsenal and Saka over a new deal.

French journalist Fabrice Hawkins subsequently noted on RMC Sport that the two parties have reached ‘an agreement in principle for a contract extension until 2030’.

However, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has revealed that it is not a done deal yet, but the Italian journalist has noted that it is only a matter of time before Saka signs a new contract and extends his stay at the Emirates Stadium.

Romano said about Saka on his YouTube channel: “We had reports of a deal done, agreed between Bukayo Saka and Arsenal over a new contract.

“I can tell you the agreement is very close. So, I did a video in recent days on the channel telling you Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber – these three contracts are absolutely important for Arsenal and they want to get it done as soon as possible.

“Priority to Saka, then there is Timber and more calm about Declan Rice because his contract is still very long.

“Arsenal are working on contracts, working very well, with Andrea Berta coordinating everything.

“For Bukayo Saka, the agreement is very well advanced, is very close to being completed, is, I would say, at the final stages – the agreement between Bukayo Saka and Arsenal over a new contract.

“There is still some point to clarify, still some details to fix, so, is not signed, is not completed, but I am not sharing anything negative here.

“I am absolutely more than positive on this one. I think Saka will sign this new contract very soon.

“The agreement is at the final stages. Saka wants to stay, Arsenal wants Saka to be an important player for their project, so I don’t see any issue, I don’t see any problem.

“And, I think, as I already told you earlier on the channel, that Bukayo Saka will put pen to paper and sign a new contract at Arsenal until June 2030.

“So, the agreement is very, very close.”

