Mikel Arteta blocks Arsenal exit for ‘one of the best youngsters in the world’ – Fabrizio Romano

Chelsea have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Myles Lewis-Skelly, with Fabrizio Romano revealing that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta does not want the left-back to leave the Emirates Stadium in the January transfer window.

Lewis-Skelly is one of the best young players in the Premier League, and it hardly came as a surprise when it emerged this week that Chelsea have taken a shine to the Arsenal left-back. Although the 19-year-old defender has made two starts in the Champions League and has played twice in the Carabao Cup for Arsenal so far this season, all seven of Lewis-Skelly’s appearances in the Premier League have come as a substitute.

Chelsea reporter Simon Phillips has reported that Chelsea have done ‘background checks’ on Lewis-Skelly leading up to the January transfer window.

Last season’s Conference League winners have made a habit of hovering up the best young players in the world in recent years, with Romeo Lavia, Cole Palmer and Estevao being three prime examples.

Arsenal, though, are in no mood to let Lewis-Skelly leave, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, who has claimed that the likes of manager Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta have made the decision that the 19-year-old will stay, with the north London outfit considering him as one of the best young players on the planet.

Romano said about Lewis-Skelly on his YouTube channel: “My information, guys, is that Arsenal, and with maximum respect with all the colleagues who have their own information, but my information is that Arsenal at this stage are not considering an exit for Myles Lewis-Skelly.

“Arsenal see Myles Lewis-Skelly as an absolutely important and crucial player.

“Obviously, in that position, there is also Riccardo Calafiori, but Calafiori also had some injuries in recent years, and so Arsenal don’t want to face any risk of having players out and being in an emergency situation in the second half of the season, in this kind of season, a crucial season for Arsenal.

“They want to win titles, they need to win titles, they can win titles, and to let a crucial, important player like Myles Lewis-Skelly leave in the January transfer window despite reports of interest from clubs for a loan.

“Guys, I think it would be absolutely obvious to have interest from some clubs in Myles Lewis-Skelly.

“He is one of the best youngsters in the world, so it’s absolutely normal and obvious to have these kinds of reports, but in terms of reality, in terms of possibilities for the boy to leave the club in the January transfer window, let me say, I am not aware of that.

“I am told that Arsenal, and when I say Arsenal, it is the directors, the technical staff, the coach Mikel Arteta, they all want Myles Lewis-Skelly to stay and be part of their project.”

DON’T MISS 🔴⚪ THREE Arsenal stars up for sale including ‘talent of the century’ as Andrea Berta gets ruthless – report

Nacho Monreal tells Myles Lewis-Skelly to stay at Arsenal

Former Arsenal defender Nacho Monreal has also urged Lewis-Skelly to stay put at the Emirates Stadium.

Goal quotes Monreal as saying about Lewis-Skelly: “I really like Lewis-Skelly. I think he’s one of the best left-backs.

“When he plays, when I see him, he’s something special. Of course, he’s not playing because Calafiori is playing so well.

“This is nothing against Calafiori, but Lewis-Skelly is different.

“When you see him play, you will see him most of the time in the middle of the game. He’s not a typical left-back.

“If I compare myself with Lewis-Skelly, I was more in the left side, go to the side, but he comes often into the middle.

“He’s really good technically, how he receives the ball, how he turns, how he’s always playing forward.

“So I don’t know if he’s going to be in the squad for the World Cup, because obviously if you want to be in the squad you need to play in your team.

“He’s not playing right now, but if we are talking only about his level, yes, he’s a top, top left-back. He’s going to make a lot of appearances as an Arsenal player, 100 percent.”

Latest Arsenal transfer news: Gunners preference, Liverpool raid

In other news, a Real Madrid superstar prefers a move to Arsenal to joining Tottenham Hotspur if he is to leave the Santiago Bernabeu.

Arsenal are planning to launch an attack on Borussia Dortmund for a top striker, as the future of Gabriel Jesus at the Emirates Stadium looks uncertain.

And finally, Arsenal are planning to raid Liverpool for one of their rising stars, with Chelsea also keen on him.