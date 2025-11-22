Fabrizio Romano reveals what Liverpool have now done to sign Antoine Semenyo – ‘In terms of payment’

Liverpool have taken a huge step in their quest to bring Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth to Anfield in the January transfer window, according to Fabrizio Romano, as Cherries manager Andoni Iraola makes his stance clear.

The race for Semenyo has exploded in recent days, with the revelation of the Bournemouth winger’s release clause of £60million plus £5m in add-ons (up to €73.6m, $84.9m) in his contract. Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are the two main contenders for the Ghana international, but sources have told TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Dean Jones, that Man Utd are also interested in Semenyo.

Sources have intimated to TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, that Liverpool are ‘ahead in the race’ for Semenyo, whose ‘preference’ is to join the defending Premier League champions.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has now brought an update on the situation, revealing that Liverpool have taken their first step towards a potential deal by asking about the structure of the payment of the release clause.

Romano said about Semenyo on his YouTube channel: “What I wanted to add to you guys is that I told you my information is that Liverpool are very interested in this case, in this situation, and they are.

“Because my understanding is that Liverpool already took some information on the structure of his clause, as I told you, £60million plus £5m in add-ons, but Liverpool also wanted to be informed on, for example, the structure in terms of payment of the release clause.

“So, Liverpool are attentive. Then there is interest also from Manchester City.

“He was in the list of Man Utd last summer, same for Tottenham, so interest in Semenyo is very huge, but Liverpool, for sure, are tracking the situation, so let’s see what’s going to happen.”

What Andoni Iraola has said about Antoine Semenyo

Despite there being a very good chance that Semenyo could leave in the middle of the season, Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola has insisted that he is not worried about the winger, who has scored six goals and given three assists in 12 appearances so far this season.

Iraola told The Mirror: “We are in November. Antoine is our player, he will continue being our player.

“In January, you can ask me about the market in January, but right now I’m not worried about the next markets.

“It’s something that especially you know that I hate to talk about in August, January, the moments when the market is open, but it is not one of those moments. It’s November.

“I’m more worried about the situation of the players to play tomorrow, the short-term, the things that really matter and in January, we will talk about whatever happens, the players we need. But it is not something that I’m worried about today.”

