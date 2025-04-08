Arsenal look set to miss out on the signing of a readymade winger

A high profile winger is set to snub Arsenal ahead of signing a different deal, according to a report.

Arsenal boast the Premier League’s meanest defence, with just 26 goals shipped in 31 matches. Table-toppers Liverpool have conceded four more goals, but the real difference lays in their respective attacks.

Arne Slot’s side have outscored Arsenal by 16 goals, with their mark of 72 far outstripping Arsenal’s 56. Injuries in the final third have played a part, though the Gunners are well aware upgrades are required.

A new striker is on the agenda, as is a left winger, with Nico Williams the No 1 target to upstage Gabriel Martinelli.

The signing of a readymade right winger has also been explored, with Arsenal looking to provide competition for and lighten the load on Bukayo Saka.

Bayern Munich and Germany ace, Leroy Sane, became a player of interest to the Gunners, especially with the 29-year-old potentially available as a free agent in the summer.

Both BILD and Sky Germany confirmed Arsenal were seeking to strike a deal, with the latter claiming ‘concrete talks’ had been held.

Giving Arsenal hope were the claims Bayern’s hierarchy weren’t united in whether or not Sane should be offered a new deal.

But according to the latest from Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, Sane has won the key decision-makers in Bavaria over and WILL be offered an extension.

That is music to the ears of Sane who despite talks with Arsenal, had always heavily favoured re-signing with Bayern.

Indeed, Plettenberg’s update revealed Sane is so desperate to remain in Munich that he’s even willing to accept a pay-cut.

Taking to X, Plettenberg wrote: “Max Eberl (Bayern director) is planning a new contract for Leroy Sane. The board and supervisory board have been informed and are now open to it.

“The main reason: his performances have been increasingly convincing, and he is very eager to stay. A new deal until 2028 is being discussed.

“Sane is willing to accept the necessary salary reduction. Arsenal remain interested and have held fresh talks in recent days, but Sane’s focus remains on signing a contract extension.”

Latest Arsenal news – Viktor Gyokeres says ‘yes’

In other news, reports in Portugal state Arsenal have received the green light to sign Viktor Gyokeres.

The Swede – who’s scored 44 goals in 44 matches for Sporting CP this season – has reportedly given Andrea Berta his approval to move.

Berta – Arsenal’s new sporting director – is a key driver of the club’s pursuit of Gyokeres after the club began to accept dream target Alexander Isak is unattainable.

Berta is said to have chosen Gyokeres ahead of fellow targets Benjamin Sesko and Matheus Cunha, with the decision to ignore the latter now opening the door for Manchester United to pounce.