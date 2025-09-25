Manchester United are ‘expected’ to attempt to tie Harry Maguire down to a new contract, though the club will make one crucial request while doing so, according to a report.

Maguire’s Man Utd career has been anything but straightforward and stinging criticism – which at times has been wholly unjustified – has never been far away.

Maguire was stripped of the club’s captaincy two summers ago and since then, he’s barely put a foot wrong.

His last-gasp winner against Lyon in the Europa League quarter-finals last term is one of the club’s most memorable highlights in the post-Ferguson era.

Yet Maguire is now 32 years of age, out of contract at season’s end and if the early going in the current campaign is anything to go by, he’s out of favour.

Despite fielding a back three, Ruben Amorim has handed Maguire just a single Premier League start this season. The lone start came last time out in the 2-1 win over Chelsea.

Man Utd insert one-year options in almost all of their players’ contracts but that option has already been triggered in Maguire’s case. United activated the option at the turn of the year to cover the 2025/26 season.

As such, Maguire is less than a year away from free agency and come January 1, would be free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with overseas sides.

But according to the latest from The Sun’s Samuel Luckhurst – who is most famous for covering Man Utd for the Manchester Evening News – United intend to discuss a new deal with the centre-back.

There is one caveat, however, with United hoping Maguire will accept a pay-cut.

‘United are expected to discuss the possibility of a renewal with Maguire, whose deal also expires at the end of the season,’ wrote Luckhurst for The Sun.

‘Manager Ruben Amorim ensured that United triggered the one-year option in the centre-half’s deal in January and the club rejected summer enquiries for the 32-year-old.

‘Maguire, who became the most expensive defender in the world when he moved to United from Leicester for £80million in 2019, is on £190,000 a week.

‘United may attempt to keep Maguire, who turns 33 in March, on a reduced salary seven years on from his transfer.’

Should Man Utd stick or twist on Maguire?

Maguire is one of the club’s true leaders and, for as long as Amorim and his 3-4-2-1 formation remains at Old Trafford, excellent strength in depth at centre-back will be a must.

Maguire is not the quickest and what pace he has left will diminish as the years tick on. As such, the only position he can realistically play is in the middle of the back three.

That is where Matthijs De Ligt usually plays, though having a player of Maguire’s calibre and experience to fall back on cannot be a bad thing.

What’s more, transfer insider, Dean Jones, recently told TEAMtalk Maguire is ‘open-minded’ about the terms of a new deal.

In other words, he might be receptive to taking a lower salary if it ensures he can continue playing for the Red Devils.

Maguire still feels he has plenty to offer at elite level and if getting his way, would sign a long-term extension – never mind a short one – at United.

And crucially, Jones also revealed Amorim is a huge admirer of Maguire, even if that’s not immediately apparent through his team selections.

