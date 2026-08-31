Winger begging Arsenal to sign him is joining Man City instead as Romano says ‘here we go’

Arsenal have failed in their quest to bring Iliman Ndiaye to the Emirates Stadium, with the Everton winger now on his way to Manchester City instead, according to two reliable journalists.

With Gabriel Martinelli set to join Al-Hilal, Arsenal are aiming to sign a winger to replace the Brazil international in the final hours of the summer transfer window.

Arsenal have been making late checks on Ndiaye, who has been at Everton since 2024 and has made 44 appearances for the Senegal national football team so far in his career.

Senegalese outlet Taggat wrote on X at 12:24am on August 31: ‘Arsenal inquired about Iliman Ndiaye’s situation overnight.

‘The Gunners could try to convince the player, despite an agreement already reached with Tottenham.’

Senegalese journalist Khadim Diakhate posted on X at 12:47am: ‘Iliman Ndiaye: Arsenal is preparing a big move against Tottenham!

“As reported by @taggatsn, Iliman Ndiaye has a verbal agreement with Tottenham.

“But Arsenal is working behind the scenes and could try to lure the Senegalese away from the Spurs.

“Everything could be decided tomorrow!”

Arsenal-centric X account, HandofArsenal, which has almost 407,000 followers, has claimed that the agent of Ndiaye was “begging” the Premier League champions to sign him.

The account posted on X at 5:56pm on August 31: “Waited all day to understand IF Mikel wants him or not.

“Thats what it relies on. (Fofana)

“Ndaiye’s agent is basically begging us W/ @ElBobble

“We made a brief check on Gakpo a few days ago.

“All very depressing on the winger front.”

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Arsenal target Iliman Ndiaye to join Man City

However, it has now emerged that Arsenal have missed out on the signing of Ndiaye, who is joining Man City instead.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reported on X at 7:19pm: “BREAKING: Manchester City agree deal to sign Iliman Ndiaye from Everton, here we go!

“Club to club agreement in place and green light for medical tests — fee worth £65m package.

“Personal terms also in place.

“Exclusive story revealed today, now confirmed.”

Romano added at 7:28pm: “Iliman Ndiaye has authorization from Everton to undergo a medical at Manchester City.

“The deal will be worth £60m fixed fee plus £5m add-ons, contract also agreed.

“The secret contacts reactivated as revealed today are now a done deal.”

The Athletic journalist David Ornstein posted on X at 7:18pm: “EXCL: Manchester City reach agreement in principle to sign Iliman Ndiaye.

“Deal for 26yo attacker £65m package + in process of being finalised; medical expected Tuesday morning.

“At paperwork stage before Senegal int’l joins #MCFC from #EFC”

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