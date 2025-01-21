Arsenal in talks to sign exciting Brazilian striker this month as Arteta waits for Sesko deal

Arsenal are prioritising the signing of a new striker this month and Benjamin Sesko remains a key target for them, although he’s more likely to join in the summer.

The Gunners have other options on their shortlist too that are more viable mid-season as Mikel Arteta looks to bring in cover for injured forward Gabriel Jesus.

Sesko, 21, has been on Arsenal’s radar since last summer, when the player seriously considered a move to the Emirates but ultimately decided to stay with RB Leipzig.

Arsenal are more likely to revisit the situation at the end of the season but TEAMtalk understand that it’s possible they could make a move for him this month at the right price, and as importantly with player buy in to move now.

Sesko’s agents have made it clear that the talented striker won’t be available on loan this month. Arsenal will therefore have to consider whether they’re willing to spend a big sum for Sesko, with a bid of at least £50million required for Leipzig to consider a mid-season sale.

Arsenal could also try to pre-agree a deal for the summer, as they are attempting to do with Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi, if Sesko shows a willingness to agree to that.

Chelsea are also admirers of Sesko and they could rival Arsenal for his signature. He isn’t the only striker on the Blues shortlist with Ipswich Town’s Liam Delap also being looked at. Manchester United have enquired about Sesko previously, too.

Arsenal could sign two strikers, one this month and another in summer

Arsenal have always been quite confident on Sesko. They believe that they won the battle between other clubs for him last summer, even if he ultimately decided not to move, as he thought Leipzig was the best place to develop instead.

Sesko’s future isn’t just about how much Arsenal are willing to pay, a mid-season move would also require a significant change of heart from the player, who doesn’t want to rush his career development.

The feeling from Sesko’s side is that he’ll have similar or the same opportunities come the summer, so he’s in no rush to leave Leipzig this month.

As previously reported, Arsenal could sign two strikers – one short-term addition this month and then in the summer, revisit a more expensive target, especially in the second half of the window after the PSR (Profitability and Sustainability Rules) deadline, when Arsenal will have more freedom to move.

We know that Alexander Isak is a dream target for the Gunners, but getting him out of Newcastle will be very difficult in the summer, especially if they qualify for the Champions League. If they don’t, then there will be a window of opportunity for Arsenal, but Isak’s situation will be intertwined with Bruno Guimaraes and Anthony Gordon, who are also being targeted by top clubs. Newcastle won’t want to lose more than one.

Arsenal in talks with Igor Jesus – sources

Botafogo striker Igor Jesus could be someone Arsenal move for this month. He has only played for the Brazilian club for one campaign, but Botafogo are more willing to sell now as they are currently in the off-season in Brazil.

TEAMtalk can confirm that Arsenal have held talks with Jesus’ agents and it’s understood that he could be available for around €30million (£25.4m / $31.2m).

Negotiations for Jesus have not gone further than talks with his entourage at this stage. He’s 23, so there would be an expectation, given his valuation, for him to adapt quickly to the Premier League, without needing a loan or significant development first.

Arsenal have a big decision to make over whether they view Jesus as a viable mid-season target to add depth until the same when other additional targets become more viable.

Matheus Cunha and Evan Ferguson still on Arsenal’s radar

Matheus Cunha remains on Arsenal’s radar. Wolves are not planning for a January exit, but Cunha hasn’t yet signed a new long-term deal as the parties continue to discuss a release clause after agreeing verbal terms on the financials. Wolves value Cunha at £80m+ making a January purchase difficult for Arsenal, and several others suitors keeping tabs of the situation.

Evan Ferguson has also been linked with a move to Arsenal this month and he remains a potential option for Arteta’s side, although there are obstacles to a potential deal.

Arsenal loan quota – in terms of those signed from other Premier League clubs – is currently full, as they’ve brought in Raheem Sterling from Chelsea and Neto from Bournemouth.

Arsenal, therefore, won’t be able to sign Ferguson temporarily unless they cancel one of those loans or make one a permanent deal. There is no break clause in Sterling’s loan and the plan was for Neto to stay for a full season, so it makes things difficult.

As it stands, the Gunners would have to commit to a straight purchase of Ferguson to get him this month. Even with his reduction in price tag, after being valued as high as £85million 18 months ago, Brighton are still likely to hold out for a significant fee if they sanction a sale, which hasn’t yet been decided since the focus has been on getting Ferguson fit again.

West Ham are also keeping close tabs on Ferguson as Graham Potter looks to bring in a new striker this month. Even before his appointment, the Hammers made an approach. Bournemouth could also be one to watch due to the long-term injuries to Evanilson and Enes Unal.

Who is Arsenal target Igor Jesus?

By Samuel Bannister

From Pele to Neymar, a number of Brazil’s most iconic players scored on their international debut – and in October 2024, Igor Jesus did the same.

Rewarded for his form since his return to Brazilian football with Botafogo, the 23-year-old scored in a World Cup qualifier against Chile in a milestone moment, heading in a cross by Raphinha. He became his current club’s first scorer for Brazil since 1998.

Jesus’ path to playing for his country has not been the most conventional one. He emerged from the Coritiba academy, but only scored seven goals from 57 games for the senior side.

In 2020, still a teenager, he made the move to Dubai to sign for Shabab Al Ahli in the United Arab Emirates Pro League. His impact there was sudden, as he scored 21 goals from 40 games in his debut season.

Jesus ultimately completed four seasons in the Middle East, totalling 48 goals from 92 games, as his side finished third, fifth, first and second.

Eager for a more competitive environment, he was taken back to Brazil by Botafogo in 2024 and has so far scored eight goals from 22 games, including three from five in the Copa Libertadores – in which his side will contest the final at the end of November.

As a player, Jesus plays the majority of his minutes as a centre-forward. He is just less than six feet tall, making use of his movement, build, hold-up play and work rate to impact games. And clearly he is a capable finisher.

Only time will tell how many more opportunities Jesus gets with Brazil, and where his future takes him at club level, but he doesn’t seem to be any worse for his unorthodox career pathway and may have extra layers of potential to unlock.

